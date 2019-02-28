A new ‘Fortnite’ update just added a bunch of new skins to the game — here are all the outfits you can unlock during Season 8

caption “Fortnite” Season 8 has arrived. source “Fortnite”/Epic Games

“Fortnite,” the world’s most popular game, just launched its massive Season 8 update.

Season 8 brings seven new skins to the game, including three legendary skins with evolving style choices.

The new skins can only be unlocked with the Season 8 battle pass, which will be available until May 9th.

Season 8 of “Fortnite” launched on Thursday, bringing big changes to the game and a whole pack of new unlockable items. The most valued items in “Fortnite” are skins, which completely transform the look of a player’s character.

Skins have varying levels of rarity, and are only available during limited-time sales in “Fortnite’s” in-game shop. The sale of skins and other cosmetic items helped the free-to-play game earn more than $2.5 billion last year. “Fortnite” remains the most popular game in the world, with more than 80 million players every month, and it’s available on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch, as well as iOS and Android devices.

Today’s update added three new Legendary skins and four Epic skins, but players can only unlock the new outfits if they purchase the Season 8 battle pass for 950 V-Bucks. Players can earn V-Bucks in the game, or pay $10 for 1,000.

caption You’ll need to purchase the Season 8 battle pass to unlock the new skins. source “Fortnite”/Epic Games

Purchasing the season 8 battle pass will immediately unlock two legendary skins, Hybrid and Blackheart. Both of these skins will evolve as players earn experience and complete weekly challenges, giving them more style options and special effects. The battle pass will level up as players complete in-game challenges too, unlocking more skins and other rewards along the way.

Here is every skin and style choice you can unlock during Season 8 of “Fortnite”:

Sidewinder — Level 23 Epic Skin

source “Fortnite”/Epic Games

Peely — Level 47 Epic Skin

caption Peely will ripen during the match, turning his green-yellow peel darker over time. source “Fortnite”/Epic Games

Ember — Level 71 Epic Skin

source “Fortnite”/Epic Games

Master Key — Level 87 Legendary Skin (the mask unlocks at level 99)

caption The tiger mask is a style option for Master Key. source “Fortnite”/Epic Games

Luxe — Level 100 Epic Skin

caption Luxe has four available colors that are unlocked by outlasting Battle Royale opponents. source “Epic Games”/Fortnite

Hybrid Legendary Skin — Stage 1

caption New stages of Hybrid skin are earned with XP, while new colors are unlocked through weekly challenges. In stage one, your dragon color will change your eye color and nothing else. source “Fortnite”/Epic Games

Hybrid Legendary Skin — Stage 2

caption You can choose colors for your dragon form and clothes separately. source “Fortnite”/Epic Games

Hybrid Legendary Skin — Stages 3 and 4

caption In stage 4, Hybrid has a lightning aura surrounding his body. source “Fortnite”/Epic Games

Blackheart Legendary Skin — Stage 1

source “Fortnite”/Epic Games

Blackheart Legendary Skin — Stage 2

source “Fortnite”/Epic Games

Blackheart Legendary Skin — Stage 3

caption New stages of Blackheart skin are earned with XP, while new colors are unlocked through weekly challenges. source “Fortnite”/Epic Games

Blackheart Legendary Skin — Stage 4 to 8