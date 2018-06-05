‘Fortnite: Battle Royale’ just got an update — here are all the new skins, challenges, and items

source Epic Games

For months now, “Fortnite: Battle Royale” has kept players on their toes with weekly – and sometimes daily – updates to the game, including new character skins, limited-time game modes, and fun and interesting challenges.

Some of those updates have been just for fun, and some actually change the way the game is played. For example, in the days leading up to the beginning of Season 4, the game hinted that a meteor shower would change the island forever. When the meteor did hit, it caused a large crater in the enter of the map, turning Dusty Depot into the craterous Dusty Divot. Later, there was even a limited-time tie-in with “Avengers: Infinity War.”

The developers have also introduced or removed a few truly game-changing tools, including jetpacks, guided missiles, and even a rideable shopping cart.

Here’s what’s new this week in the world’s most popular video game:

NEW ITEMS: Bouncers

Following lots of rumors swirling on Reddit and Twitter over the last week, Epic has re-introduced jump pads to “Fortnite: Battle Royale.”

These jump pads launch players into the air at high speeds. This time, they apparently won’t inflict falling damage, and will be able to bounce both you and your shopping cart.

A few months back, Epic experimented with two versions of the of jump pads: one that would bounce players straight up, and one that would propel them forward through the air.

The pads were eventually removed, to the dismay of many streamers who quickly grew accustomed to using them for insane trick shots like this one:

SKINS

Epic announced these new matching skins this morning, called “NiteLite and Lightshow,” respectively, on the official Fortnite Twitter account.

Both are already available in the item shop.

GLIDERS AND PICKAXES

Of course, the two new skins also come with matching accessories, in appropriate color schemes.

WEEK 6 CHALLENGE LEAK

Challenges unlock every Thursday, but like most things in Fortnite, they almost always leak a few days beforehand.

These are the leaked Season 4, Week 6 challenges, according to Fortnite Intel:

Search Supply Drops (3)

Deal damage with Shotguns to opponents (1000)

Search Chests in Loot Lake (7)

Spray over different Carbide or Omega Posters (7)

Search between a Playground, Campsite, and a Footprint (1) ( HARD )

) SMG Eliminations (3) ( HARD )

) Eliminate opponents in Retail Row (3) (HARD)

As with any leaked content, challenges have the potential to change or be replaced between now and Thursday.

WHAT’S UP NEXT?

It’s hard to predict what the creators of “Fortnite” will change or add to the game next, but every week, dedicated fans dig through the game’s code looking for hints.

New cosmetics – like the new skins pictured above – are almost always among the first new additions to be datamined and circulated on fan blogs like Skins-Tracker and FortniteIntel, so check there if you want an early look at what’s next.

According to Skins-Tracker, these skins are called “Flytrap,” “Royale Bomber” and “Ventura,” and could be coming soon.

Naturally, those dataminers also uncovered the matching accessories.

This new glider and axe set, named Venus-Flyer and Tendril, respectively, clearly complete the Flytrap look.