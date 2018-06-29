Something big is happening in ‘Fortnite’ on Saturday, and you’ll have to be logged on at the exact right time to be a part of it

source Epic Games

“Fortnite: Battle Royale” creators have confirmed that something big is going to take place on the island on Saturday, June 30 at 1:30 p.m. EST, probably having to do with the huge missile embedded into the side of the mountain just northeast of Snobby Shores, which many fans theorize will change the game forever.

On Friday, an in-game message confirmed fan theories about a one-time-only event taking place in the game, and that players will have to be logged in at the scheduled time to see it happen.

This means that players who log on even moments after the event probably wouldn’t be able to see it happen.

This will be the first time Epic Games will incorporate a real-time game event that couldn’t be seen by players after its initial introduction. For comparison, as Patricia Hernandez of The Verge points out, the meteor shower that marked the end of Season 3 began days before the actual season ended and could be seen for weeks afterward, allowing many more fans to experience the cosmic event first-hand.

Ahead of the announcement, developers added several in-game hints and Easter eggs that have been hinting toward the launch. Naturally, players and fan-blogs were eager to piece together the clues.

The first hint was found inside the villain’s lair. A hologram had appeared suddenly, above what looked like a control panel.

A few days later, a countdown started displaying on many of the TVs across the island, revealing that something was going to happen Saturday at exactly 1:30 p.m. EST. Here’s one fan’s recording of his countdown sighting:

Since then, an alarm has started blaring near the lair, seemingly confirming that a launch is imminent. Here’s a video posted by a fan blog that captured the sound:

A new mysterious siren sound can be heard in-game. Has the countdown started? ???? (Source: https://t.co/zfCRDiiS33) #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/RgBCNdeV3S — LootLake.net | Everything Fortnite Battle Royale (@LootLakeBR) June 27, 2018