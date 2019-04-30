‘Fortnite’ reveals Star Lord outfit inspired by ‘Avengers: Endgame’ and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’

source “Fortnite”/Epic Games

Star Lord is the latest Marvel character to make a cameo appearance in “Fortnite” with the new Guardians of the Galaxy outfit pack.

Known for his dancing antics, the captain of the Guardians of the Galaxy is a great fit for the game. The set includes an emote mimicking the dance off at the end of the first “Guardians of the Galaxy” movie.

Like all Fortnite outfits, the Guardian of the Galaxy set is available for a limited time. Players can purchase it for 1,500 vbucks, the equivalent of $15.

“Fortnite” has added a second Marvel cameo outfit to celebrate the release of “Avengers: Endgame.” Players can purchase the new Guardians of the Galaxy set to make their “Fortnite: Battle Royale” character look like Star Lord.

Star Lord is the captain of the Guardians of the Galaxy, played by Chris Pratt in Marvel’s cinematic universe. As a wise-cracking gunslinger with a taste for dancing, he’s a perfect fit for the world of “Fortnite.”

Buying the Guardians of the Galaxy set will also unlock the Dance Off emote, which mimics Star Lord’s dance from the climactic scene at the end of the first “Guardians of the Galaxy” movie. Along with the Star Lord outfit and emote, players receive a special pick axe, backpack, and glider. The Guardians of the Galaxy set costs 1,500 bucks, or the equivalent of $15.

Time for a dance off, bro. Get the new Dance Off emote along with Marvel's Star-Lord Outfit. The Guardians of the Galaxy Set is available in the Item Shop now! #FortniteXAvengers pic.twitter.com/veEPdRjnOO — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 30, 2019

“Fortnite” added an outfit for Black Widow of the Avengers along with a limited time “Endgame” event last week. It’s unclear how long these exclusive outfits will be available for, so if you’re interested, be sure to pick them up before it’s too late.