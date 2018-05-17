Call of Duty took a note from Fortnite’s playbook and made its own battle royale mode

source Call of Duty / Activision

Activision teased several new additions to the first person shooter series “Call of Duty” this morning, with the reveal of the first gameplay trailer for “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.”

Perhaps the most highly-anticipated announcement was Activision’s addition of a Fortnite-style battle royale mode to the game.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will be released in October this year.

The creators of “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” confirmed today that the game – the latest in the first-person military-style shooter series, slated to release in October – will include a battle-royale mode similar to “Fortnite: Battle Royale.”

“Blackout” mode will pit players against each other on what “CoD” developer David Vonderhaar called the biggest map ever featured in a “Call of Duty” game, where they must fight to be the last man standing, with the help of land, sea and air vehicles, according to Activision.

“We’re bringing to bear 10 years worth of Black Ops features. That’s your favorite characters, your favorite weapons, and the most iconic parts of your favorite maps. We’re putting them all in one place,” said Vonderhaar, speaking at a live-streamed “community event” in Los Angeles to announce the news.

Black Ops is the first of several upcoming video games expected to adopt the battle royale style, first popularized by “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds,” then catapulted into stratospheric success by “Fortnite: Battle Royale.”

While Activision did not reveal official gameplay footage for Blackout mode, promotional footage played at Thursday’s event featured memorable characters like CIA Special Agent Jason Hudson, Captain Viktor Reznov of the Red Army and Master Sergeant Frank Woods.

Activision also showed this stylized rendering of the massive map that players will be dropped into during each match:

source Call of Duty / Activision

The “Black Ops” team also confirmed suspicions that this year’s installment would not include a single-player campaign, instead opting to inject more story aspects into the classic multiplayer. The game will also include two new zombie-hunting modes upon release, including “Voyage of Despair,” set on a Titanic-inspired cruise ship that experiences a zombie outbreak at sea, and “IX,” which depicts Roman Colosseum-style fighting, except…with zombies.

Here’s the trailer for the new Blackout mode in “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4”:

And here’s the full trailer for the classic multiplayer mode in “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4”:

You can also watch the full community event here: