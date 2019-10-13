‘Fortnite’ announces ‘The End’ as final season 10 event powers down, leaving millions with black holes onscreen

caption Fortnite’s official Twitter account tweeted out ‘This is The End’ alongside this image. source Screenshot Twitter/@FortniteGame

During the final “Fortnite” season 10 event, the server powered down, leaving millions of people watching a blank screen to see what comes next.

The official “Fortnite” Twitter account tweeted out “This is The End,” leaving many fans to believe that the gameplay map that has existed for the wildly popular video game so far will be replaced with a brand-new setting.

Streamers and players were left unable to even login to their accounts, as frenzied fans speculate whether “Fortnite” is ending, or just about to embrace widespread changes.

The powering down was definitely intentional, and complete with a special galaxy collapse animation for those in the game’s “lobby.”

The final “Fortnite” season 10 event ended suddenly, with every player’s screen going black and showing a black hole graphic instead. As millions of gamers tuned in to streams and their own games, they suddenly lost the ability to login (the only action on the display is an “Exit” button), and the official “Fortnite” Twitter account tweeted “This is The End.”

It’s likely not the actual end of “Fortnite,” the wildly popular battle royale game that overtook the gaming community starting in 2017. Rather, the gameplay map that fans have used the past two years is likely going to be replaced with a new setting.

If the tweet wasn’t enough confirmation, “The End” was definitely a planned sequence by “Fortnite” creator Epic Games, as the “lobby” of the game showed a special galaxy collapse animation for those who were in it at the time of the server power-down.

Other players in the game saw the world collapse in front of them, and the “Fortnite” status menu showed the phrase “Anomaly Detected” for all its different features.