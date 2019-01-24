‘Fortnite’ wasn’t the most talked about video game on Twitter in 2018 — these Japanese roleplaying games dominated the conversation

caption “Fate/Grand Order,” a Japanese mobile game, is one of the most popular video games in the world. source “Fate/Grand Order”/Sony

Twitter recently released a list of the most tweeted about video games of 2018.

Japan tweets about video games more than any other country, and tweets from Japanese players pushed some unexpected games into the top 10.

“Fortnite” is considered the most popular game in the world, but it wasn’t the most tweeted about game of the year despite its impressive viewership on YouTube and Twitch.

Twitter’s list is a fun reminder that gaming is a global culture, and that the best-selling video games may not necessarily be the most talked about.

Twitter has revealed the most talked about video games on the social media network during 2018, based on more than one billion video game-related tweets.

In a blog post, Twitter Head of Gaming Partnerships Rishi Chadha shared a list of last year’s most influential video game topics on Twitter, including the most talked about games, the most popular professional gamers, and the gaming events that generated the most buzz.

Twitter reports that Japanese users tweet about video games the most, with the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and South Korea rounding out the top five. The influence of Japanese gamers is clearly visible on the list of the most tweeted about video games.

Games from Japanese developers account for more than half of the most talked about games on Twitter, including the number one game, “Fate/Grand Order.” It’s a fun reminder that gaming is a global culture, and that the best-selling video games may not necessarily be the most talked about.

“Fate/Grand Order” is a turn-based role playing game available on Android and iOS devices that features characters from a popular series of Japanese visual novels. The game is available in English and is the third highest-grossing mobile app in the world, according to SensorTower.

The highest earning game is “Monster Strike,” another popular mobile roleplaying game in Asia that’s the third most talked about game on Twitter. Two more Japanese mobile games made Twitter’s list; the card collecting game “Ensemble Stars” and a third RPG, “Granblue Fantasy.”

caption The Japanese mobile RPG “Granblue Fantasy” is so popular that its getting a fighting game spin-off called “Granblue Fantasy Versus.” source “Granblue Fantasy Versus”/Arc System Works

A pair of Nintendo games also made the list, with “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” and “Splatoon 2” both enjoying strong communities in Japan and North America. The same can be said for “Final Fantasy,” an iconic franchise originating from Japan that has been around for decades.

“Fortnite,” which can easily be considered the most popular game in the world, is the second-most talked about on Twitter. The game certainly doesn’t suffer from a lack of attention as it continues to dominate all other games in viewership on YouTube and Twitch.

Rounding out the top 10 are “Overwatch” and “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds,” two of the most popular shooting games. Both games have their own professional leagues and active competitive communities across social media.

Here’s the full list of the most tweeted about video games of 2018, in order:

10) "Final Fantasy"

source Square Enix

9) Overwatch (@Overwatch)

source Blizzard Entertainment

8) "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" (@NintendoAmerica)

source “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate”/Nintendo

7) "Ensemble Stars" (@ensemble_stars)

source “Ensemble Stars”/Happy Elements

6) "Granblue Fantasy" (@granbluefantasy)

source “Granblue Fantasy Versus”/Arc System Works

5) "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" (@PUBG)

source “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds”/PUBG Corporation

4) "Splatoon 2" (@SplatoonJP)

source Nintendo

3) "Monster Strike" (@MStrikeOfficial)

source “Monster Strike”/Mixi

2) "Fortnite" (@FortniteGame)

source “Fortnite”/Epic Games

1) "Fate/Grand Order" (@fgoproject)