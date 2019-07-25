The Fortnite World Cup Finals start this Friday, and $30 million is on the line. Here’s what you need to know about the competition.

source “Fortnite”/Epic Games

The Fortnite World Cup Finals will begin on Friday, July 26 at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City.

Dozens of players will compete for a share of the $30 million prize pool. The World Cup will include competitions for solos, duos, and creative mode, and a charity duos event with 50 celebrity players.

The World Cup Finals will take place over three days and the stadium will also host special “Fortnite”-themed rides and daily activities for spectators.

Players can watch the Fortnite World Cup Finals on a variety of streaming services, and you can even watch while playing the game.

The Fortnite World Cup Finals have arrived, bringing more than 200 top “Fortnite” players to New York City to compete for $30 million in prize money.

“Fortnite” creator Epic Games will take over Arthur Ashe Stadium from July 26 to July 28 with a jam-packed schedule of competitions, contests, and fan activities. “Fortnite” is the most popular game in the world with more than 250 million registered players. The game is free-to-play and available on iPhone, Android, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC and Mac.

Earlier this year, Epic Games hosted 10 weeks of online qualifying tournaments to find the world’s best “Fortnite” players. The Fortnite World Cup Finals will include 100 qualified solo players and 50 duos teams from six regions: North America East and West, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and Brazil.

Qualified players include a mix of sponsored professionals and unknown international qualifiers who fought their way to the top of the ranks. Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, one of the world’s most popular “Fortnite” players, failed to qualify for the main events, but will be participating in the Creative competition and Celebrity Pro-Am event. The most popular qualifier is Turner “Tfue” Tenney, who surpassed Ninja in watch time during the last three months.

Here’s what we can except for the first-ever Fortnite World Cup Finals.

Every player in the Fortnite World Cup Finals will win a minimum of $50,000.

The champion of the solo event and the winning duos team will each win $3 million, and every qualified competitor will go home with a minimum of $50,000 in prize money, according to Epic Games’ official Fortnite World Cup rules. The duo finals will take place on Saturday, July 27 at 1 p.m. ET, while the solo finals will close out the event on July 28 at 1 p.m. ET.

The Fortnite World Cup Finals will use a point-based scoring system for both singles and duos. Players will participate in six matches, earning one point for each elimination and 10 points for every first place finish. Players who finish near the top will also be awarded some points based on their placing. The player or players with the most points at the end of the six matches will be named the winner, Epic Games says.

The event will kick off with a Celebrity Pro-AM event and Creative competition on Friday.

On July 26, Epic will hold a Pro-Am event matching 50 professional “Fortnite” players with 50 celebrities. Starting at 4 p.m. ET, the duos will compete for a $3 million prize pool and the winnings will be donated to charity. Celebrity competitors include WWE personality Xavier Woods, EDM artist Marshmello, and Orlando Magic star Aaron Gordon.

On the same day, Epic will also host a Creative Mode event starting at 1 p.m. ET with eight teams competing for a $3 million prize pool. Team leaders include Tyler “Ninja” Blevins and several other notable “Fortnite” personalities. The Creative competition will force players to complete a variety of specially designed challenges in the game.

The Fortnite World Cup Finals will be streaming all weekend, and players can even watch the Finals while they play.

"Fortnite" will use a picture-in-picture feature to let players watch the stream in-game.

The Fortnite World Cup Finals will be streaming live on multiple platforms including YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, Mixer, and Caffeine. “Fortnite” players can also watch the finals while they play; if you use the in-game streaming function you can follow specific players during the event.

If you play “Fortnite” during the World Cup Finals, the in-game streaming will automatically be turned on, but you can simply opt out from the settings if you’re not interested.

“Fortnite” will also be giving players free rewards to celebrate the second anniversary of the game’s release.

Epic will also give away free rewards to celebrate the World Cup Finals and the second anniversary of “Fortnite’s” release. If you enter the “Fortnite” in-game shop after 8 p.m. ET on July 25, you’ll receive two Fortnite World Cup outfits: World Warrior and the World Cup style for Fishstick.

On July 26, a special emote called “Kiss the Cup” will become available as well.

Players will also find special birthday rewards scattered across the “Fortnite” map from July 25 to July 31. Epic Games is offering exclusive items to players who link their Epic and YouTube accounts during the World Cup Finals.