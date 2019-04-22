The world’s biggest game is teaming up with Marvel’s Avengers once again in a new event expected to launch this week

source Marvel/Epic Games

Alongside the launch of the new “Avengers: Endgame” movie on April 26, “Fortnite” is once again collaborating with Marvel.

A new mode was teased by “Fortnite” creator Epic Games on Twitter, which features a “Fortnite” character holding Captain America’s iconic shield.

It looks like we’ll get to play whatever is being teased by Thursday.

“Fortnite” is once again collaborating with Marvel, just in time for the arrival of “Avengers: Endgame” this Thursday.

In a tease posted by the “Fortnite” Twitter account, an avatar from the game is seen wielding Captain America’s iconic shield. Notably: There are no shield items in “Fortnite,” so this looks like something completely new.

What it actually means for “Fortnite” players remains to be seen – but the last time “Fortnite” teamed up with Marvel, it was for a special mode, where players were able to outright become Thanos by finding and using the Infinity Gauntlet – his notoriously powerful, bejeweled glove that gives him mastery of all reality.

By picking up and equipping the gauntlet, players were granted the ability to punch enemies, shoot a power beam, and leap into the air (and subsequently pound the ground). It was, in short, pretty sweet.

In the case of the upcoming “Fortnite” crossover, we’re expecting another limited-time mode. What that mode will include remains to be seen, but at very least you should expect to play around with Captain America’s shield. Perhaps throwing it? Perhaps blocking stuff? Maybe both! Maybe more!

One thing’s for sure: We’ll find out more on Thursday.