Jennifer Dulos’ estranged husband professed his innocence in his first interview since he and his girlfriend were accused of throwing away bloodied items

caption Fotis Dulos, left, professed his innocence in his wife Jennifer’s (right) disappearance, in an interview on Tuesday. source NBC New York/New Canaan Police Department

Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of missing Connecticut mother-of-five Jennifer Dulos, gave an interview to NBC News York on Tuesday.

It was Dulos’ first interview since his wife went missing at the end of May. Authorities have accused him and his girlfriend of throwing away items with Jennifer’s blood on them.

Dulos said he is innocent and appeared to paint himself as the real victim in the interview.

The estranged husband of missing Connecticut mother-of-five Jennifer Dulos sat down for an interview on Tuesday, professing his innocence and painting himself as the real victim of his wife’s disappearance.

Jennifer Dulos, 50, was last seen on May 24, after dropping off their kids off at school. A few days later, her husband and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, were arrested on charges of evidence tampering and hindering prosecution. Police accused the pair of throwing away items that had Jennifer’s blood on them.

In an interview with NBC New York on Tuesday, his first since Jennifer’s disappearance and his arrest, Fotis Dulos said he’s innocent.

“I know what I’ve done, I know what I haven’t done,” Dulos said. “I have to stand and fight and hope the truth is going to come out.”

Faith in the criminal justice system

Fotis said he hopes people wait before jumping to blame him, and that he has faith in law enforcement and the criminal justice system to provide “some answers soon.”

He went on to say that he doesn’t blame the police for focusing on him during their investigation.

“I think with information they had, they did best they could – I understand they had tremendous pressure on them. Statistically when this happens, 90 or 95% of the time it’s the spouse. So I understand why people feel like this.

“It’s 90%, it’s not 100% – I’m in the 5 or 10%,” he told NBC.

‘Who is the one worst affected in this situation’

Fotis went on to paint himself as the real victim in all of this, saying he’s been separated from his girlfriend and children (who are in the care of his mother-in-law) in the process.

“I don’t have my kids, Jennifer is not around, Michelle is not around, I’m having a hard time with work. I have a GPS on my foot. Somebody has to look at who is the one worst affected in this situation,” he told NBC.

caption Michelle Troconis, the girlfriend of Fotis Dulos, is seen being arrested on June 3. source Patrick Raycraft/Hartford Courant/TNS via Getty Images

Fotis said he never wanted Jennifer ‘out of the way’

Fotis said he wanted to make clear that he never wanted his wife “out of the way.” While they were in the middle of a difficult divorce and custody battle, he said that in recent weeks, things had cooled down considerably and he and his lawyer were hopeful for a resolution soon.

The Wednesday before she went missing, Fotis said his wife invited him to stay for dinner when he dropped the kids off with her at her house.

“I had my differences with Jennifer, like many people do when they go through a marriage, but that doesn’t mean that I wish her ill in any way,” he told NBC.