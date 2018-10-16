Founder of DatVietVAC honored with 2 Asian Awards for Excellence in Leadership and Business

By
Media OutReach
-

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 16 October 2018 – Dinh Ba Thanh is the Chairman & CEO of DatVietVAC the largest Media, Entertainment and Technology Group in Vietnam. He is today the recipient of two prestigious awards at the ACES Awards 2018 and the Asia HRD Awards 2018: the Eminent Leaders in Asia Award and Movers & Shakers Award.


In 11.10.2018, the ACES and Asia HRD award ceremonies were held at the Fairmont Hotel, Singapore and White Palace, Ho Chi Minh City, respectively.

 

 

Chairman & CEO of DatVietVAC Mr Dinh Ba Thanh received the Eminent Leaders Awards, Singapore

 

DatVietVAC was founded in 1994, with operations in three companies: DatViet Media (Vietnam’s premier media company), DatViet OOH (Vietnam’s first Out-of-home advertising company) and DDB Vietnam (Vietnam’s first affiliate media agency).

 

Since inception, DatVietVAC has grown to include 11 companies, each of which has made its mark in a different field of Vietnam’s media and entertainment industry. These include Dong Tay Promotion, the largest production house for reality TV shows; TK-L, the first and largest television licensing company; M&T Pictures, Vietnam’s largest production house for TV drama; DID TV, the first private TV channel in Vietnam and Nomad MGMT, the first international talent management agency in Vietnam. Their combination, under the banner of DatVietVAC, had a goal to transform the media and entertainment landscape of Vietnam and further.


In 2017, VNR500 ranked DatVietVAC the first in Vietnam’s Media and Television industry; FAST500 ranked it the eleventh overall in a league of Vietnam’s fastest growing companies.

 

Its multimedia ecosystem commands the first place in streaming with 6 billion views and 13 million subscribers. September 2018 marked a milestone when DatVietVAC reached a monthly average of 1 billion views.

 

The two awards marked Mr. Dinh Ba Thanh oustanding journey leading DatVietVAC to become the largest Media, Entertainment and Technology Group in Vietnam.