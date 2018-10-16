Founder of DatVietVAC honored with 2 Asian Awards for Excellence in Leadership and Business

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 16 October 2018 – Dinh Ba Thanh is the Chairman & CEO of DatVietVAC – the largest Media, Entertainment and Technology Group in Vietnam. He is today the recipient of two prestigious awards at the ACES Awards 2018 and the Asia HRD Awards 2018: the Eminent Leaders in Asia Award and Movers & Shakers Award.





In 11.10.2018, the ACES and Asia HRD award ceremonies were held at the Fairmont Hotel, Singapore and White Palace, Ho Chi Minh City, respectively.

Chairman & CEO of DatVietVAC Mr Dinh Ba Thanh received the Eminent Leaders Awards, Singapore

DatVietVAC was founded in 1994, with operations in three companies: DatViet Media (Vietnam’s premier media company), DatViet OOH (Vietnam’s first Out-of-home advertising company) and DDB Vietnam (Vietnam’s first affiliate media agency).

Since inception, DatVietVAC has grown to include 11 companies, each of which has made its mark in a different field of Vietnam’s media and entertainment industry. These include Dong Tay Promotion, the largest production house for reality TV shows; TK-L, the first and largest television licensing company; M&T Pictures, Vietnam’s largest production house for TV drama; DID TV, the first private TV channel in Vietnam and Nomad MGMT, the first international talent management agency in Vietnam. Their combination, under the banner of DatVietVAC, had a goal to transform the media and entertainment landscape of Vietnam and further.







In 2017, VNR500 ranked DatVietVAC the first in Vietnam’s Media and Television industry; FAST500 ranked it the eleventh overall in a league of Vietnam’s fastest growing companies.

Its multimedia ecosystem commands the first place in streaming with 6 billion views and 13 million subscribers. September 2018 marked a milestone when DatVietVAC reached a monthly average of 1 billion views.

The two awards marked Mr. Dinh Ba Thanh oustanding journey leading DatVietVAC to become the largest Media, Entertainment and Technology Group in Vietnam.



