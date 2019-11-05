Warren Buffett has a $128 billion cash pile. Wall Street can’t figure out why he isn’t spending it.

source Alex Wong / Getty Images

Berkshire Hathaway revealed when it reported third-quarter earnings Saturday that its cash pile had grown to a record $128.2 billion, even though it repurchased $700 million of its own shares.

Wall Street isn’t sure why the company isn’t spending more of the money on share buybacks. Berkshire Hathaway also hasn’t made a major acquisition since January 2016.

Here’s what four analysts said about Berkshire Hathaway’s record cash pile.

On Saturday, Berkshire Hathaway revealed in its third-quarter earnings release that the company’s cash pile has ballooned to a new record.

The company, run by Warren Buffett, now has $128.2 billion in cash on hand. That’s up from the $122.4 billion it had at the end of the second quarter, and a more than fivefold increase from the $23 billion the company held in 2009.

That pile grew even though Berkshire Hathaway repurchased $700 million of its own shares during the third quarter, leading Wall Street analysts from UBS, Morgan Stanley, CFRA and more to question why the company didn’t repurchase more of its own stock.

“We remain surprised that the company has not been more aggressive with share repurchase,” a team of UBS analysts led by Brian Meredith wrote in a Monday note.

Berkshire Hathaway loosened its rule around share buybacks in 2018, making it easier for Buffett and Charlie Munger, Berkshire Hathaway’s vice chair, to authorize buybacks when the repurchase price is “below Berkshire’s intrinsic value,” according to the company.

But it appears that the leaders of the company aren’t fully taking advantage of the new rule – under the looser guidelines, Berkshire Hathaway could’ve repurchased as much as $200 million more of its own stock this quarter, according to UBS.

The firm also hasn’t made an acquisition since January 2016, when it finalized the purchase of Precision Castparts, a manufacturing company, for $32 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal. In a 2018 letter to shareholders, Buffett said he hoped to invest more of Berkshire’s cash, but was having trouble finding deals because “prices are sky-high for businesses possessing decent long-term prospects.”

That’s not to say that the company hasn’t made large investments – it has. In April, Buffett joined Occidental Petroleum’s bid for Anadarko, offering his own $10 billion investment for the $38 billion bid for the oil company. Buffett also holds large amounts of top company stocks, including shares of Apple, Bank of America, Coca-Cola, and Kraft Heinz.

Here’s what four analysts said about Warren Buffett’s burgeoning cash pile.

1. UBS: “We had originally forecasted $900m in share repurchases for the quarter”

Price target: $242 (B-shares)

Rating: Buy

Year to date, “we had originally forecasted $900m in share repurchases for the quarter. Given the discount to intrinsic value BRK’s shares are currently trading at and its substantial excess cash balance, we remain surprised that the company has not been more aggressive with share repurchase,” a team of analysts led by Brian Meredith wrote in a Monday note.

2. Morgan Stanley: “Investors continue to ask about cash usage”

source David Silverman/Getty Images

Price target: $217 (B-shares)

Rating: Equal-weight

“BRK repurchased $695m shares in 3Q, versus $442m in 2Q and $1,700m in 1Q. Cash/ ST investments stood at $124b in the quarter, vs $119b in 2Q, while equity investments were $220b vs $201b in 2Q,” wrote Michael Phillips in a Monday note.

He continued: “Investors continue to ask about cash usage, and may be dismayed by minimal share repurchases in the quarter.”

3. CFRA: “We don’t have clear sense of Berkshire’s acquisition or capital allocation strategy”

Price target: $230 (B-shares)

Rating: Hold

“Cash and short term investments topped $124 billion at September 30th, but we don’t have a clear sense of Berkshire’s acquisition or capital allocation strategy. That, coupled with some mixed operating results, removes a catalyst from the shares,” wrote analyst Catherine Seifert in a Monday note.

4. Morningstar: “$103 billion in dry powder”

caption Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett reacts after throwing in a newspaper throwing contest prior to the Berkshire annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska May 2, 2015. source REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Price Target: $380,000 (A-shares), $253 (B-shares)

Rating: Buy

“The company closed out the September quarter with a record $128.2 billion in cash and cash equivalents, up from $122.4 billion at the end of June (and $103.6 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2018),” wrote analyst Greggory Warren in a note Saturday.

He continued: “This left Berkshire, by our estimates, with around $103 billion in dry powder at the start of the fourth quarter that could be committed to investments, acquisitions, share repurchases, and dividends.”