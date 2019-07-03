At least 2 shot and wounded in a shooting at a Northern California mall, according to reports

caption An armed police officer stands guard near the scene of a shooting at the Tanforan Mall shopping center in the San Francisco suburb of San Bruno, California, U.S. July 2, 2019, in this still image obtained from a social media video. source Courtesy of Chris Webb/Social Media via REUTERS.

At least two people were shot and wounded in a mall in Northern California as customers evacuated the building and a public transit station closed.

Police responded to the shooting after reports around 4 p.m. PDT at Tanforan Mall in San Bruno.

As a precaution, Bay Area Rapid Transit closed the San Bruno station adjacent to the mall.

Brent Andrew, San Francisco General Hospital spokesman, confirmed that the hospital is treating two young male victims with gunshot wounds, the Associated Press reported. One is in serious condition the other is in critical condition.

San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini told reporters that he had reason to believe that there were possibly two shooters, both of whom are currently at large, according to KGO-TV.

He said the shooters “may have been shooting at each other or someone else,” and that the shooting was not an active shooter situation, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

One witness captured video of one of the victims inside the mall.

As a precaution, Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) closed the San Bruno station adjacent to the mall. BART officials said police searched the trains for “possible suspects related to the situation at San Bruno,” the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

“The San Bruno station and parking garage remain closed with no estimate yet for reopening,” the BART Twitter account wrote just after 6 p.m. local time. “People who parked in the garage cannot access their cars at this point. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

This is a developing story; check back for more details.