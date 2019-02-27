Four Johor dams are drying up thanks to the heatwave – with the water supply in one already at critical level

The water level in the Sungai Lebam dam fell from its usual 14 metres to just under 11 metres – which was below the critical level of 12.7 metres. Pixabay

Malaysia’s ongoing heatwave has caused the water level in four key Johor dams to plunge – with one dam already past critical level, Bernama reported on Thursday (Feb 26).

The dams were identified as the Sungai Lebam Dam, Layang Dam, Sembrong Barat Dam and the Lok Heng Dam.

Temperatures have soared since the start of the week, with at least 10 areas in the nation recording maximum temperatures between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius three days in a row, including Johor’s Muar district.

Bernama said that the water level in the Sungai Lebam dam had fallen from its usual 14 metres to just under 11 metres – which was below the critical level of 12.7 metres, according to Johor International Trade, Investment and Utilities Committee chairman Jimmy Puah Wee Tse.

Puah said the dam currently has enough water to supply the nearby area for 70 days, calling the situation “a cause of concern for the Johor government”.

The Sungai Lebam Dam serves about 100,000 residents in Kota Tinggi.

With water levels at the critical level, the Layang Dam has enough water to last 75 days, and the Sembrong Barat Dam 38 days, Berama said.

In addition, The Straits Times (ST) reported on Jan 26 that the Lok Heng Dam’s water level had reached 2 metres – just 50cm above the critical level of 1.5 metres, which grants the surrounding area 21 days’ water supply.

If water levels continue to fall, the government will dig three wells in the area near the Lok Heng Dam, which are expected to supply an additional 0.9 million litres of underground water, ST quoted Puah as saying.

According to The New Paper, a similar dry spell across Malaysia in 2016 resulted in water rationing across Johor, after the supply of water from from four water treatment plants in the Kota Tinggi and Mersing district reached critical levels.

