4 people survived a month adrift in the Pacific Ocean by drinking rainwater and eating coconuts

caption Part of the Papua New Guinea coast. source Flickr/Nick Hobgood

Four people from Papua New Guinea spent a month in a boat adrift in the Pacific Ocean and lived off rainwater and coconuts.

Eight others died, some when the boat capsized and the rest during the time that they were stranded.

After setting sail on December 22, the survivors – two men, a woman and a 12-year-old girl – were rescued on January 23 by a fishing vessel.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A boat carrying 12 people departed from Papua New Guinea before Christmas but capsized, killing eight among them.

The remaining four spent a month afloat in the Pacific Ocean – surviving on rainwater and coconuts – and miraculously lived to tell the tale. They were rescued on January 23, according to the Solomon Star News.

The survivors include a woman, her child, who is about 12 years old, a man in his 20s, and another man, named Dominic Stally – the only person who’s been identified so far.

The boat left from Buka, in the Bougainville province, on December 22 to spend the holidays on Carteret Islands, which is about 60 miles away.

However, Stally said, the vessel overturned and drowned some of the passengers, including a baby. He did not specify what caused the accident.

The others swam with the boat and managed to flip it over and drain the water. Some people died on the boat, though, an emotional Stally told the Star News, declining to share details about all that occurred.

Those who survived tried to help the others, but failed, according to Stally.

“We could not do anything with their dead bodies. We just have to let go of them at sea,” Stally said.

He continued: “A couple have died and left behind their baby and I am the one who held on to the baby and later the baby died as well. I am really sorry but there is nothing more I could do to help save the family.”

In the month that they were adrift, a number of what Stally believes were fishing boats went by. But they were too far away to see the vessel.

Finally, a fisherman spotted the boat on January 23, after they had drifted across almost 1,250 miles, Yahoo News reported.

“We were picked up by a fishing boat just close to New Caledonia and we were kept and fed in the ship,” Stally said. They were then dropped off in Honiara, the capital of the Solomon Islands, on February 8.

He added that the four of them subsisted on eating the flesh and drinking the water inside coconuts – although it’s unclear where they found them – and drinking rainwater in a bowl that was also used to get water out of the boat.

The four people were treated for dehydration and left in the care of Papua New Guinea’s High Commissioner John Balavu.