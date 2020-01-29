Four Seasons’ first property in Brazil hits the mark with sleek interiors, a stellar restaurant, and tranquil spa

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

The Four Seasons Hotel São Paulo at Nações Unidas is one of the first luxury hotels in São Paulo by a major international brand. The property delivers on sleek design, high-end amenities, and perhaps most notably, the well-reviewed spa.

The hotel is located just outside the Brooklin Novo neighborhood, a financial hub dotted with high-end hotels, restaurants, and shopping. Though, it’s far from the major tourist attractions.

I stayed at the five-star property, which offers nightly rates starting at $315 depending on the room type and season. I think it’s a welcome addition to the city and a top pick for any visits to São Paulo.

Generally, I prefer to be in or near the city center when I travel. But in a city like São Paulo, which is so sprawling, that’s not always straightforward.

While visiting the vibrant metropolis recently on business, I was pleased to discover a gem of a hotel located a bit outside the main thoroughfares. And while this may not be ideal for first-time tourists who want to be close to major attractions, I thoroughly enjoyed my time at The Four Seasons Hotel São Paulo at Nações Unidas and would urge anyone to strongly consider it should their travels bring them to this exciting city.

It’s one of the newest five-star luxury hotels in the city, surrounded by unassuming modern high-rise buildings along the Pinheiros River. It’s located just outside the neighborhood of Brooklin Novo, which is primarily a financial district on the southwest side of the city.

The 258-room hotel and residential building – yes, you can buy a Four Seasons condo here – is connected to a shopping mall with commercial hubs nearby, and plenty of restaurants and bars nearby. While there’s a lot to do in close proximity, essentially all of São Paulo’s major attractions are a bit of a drive away, and many places surrounding the hotel cater to the suited crowd. But, for business travelers and those looking to stay off the beaten path, it’s a fantastic choice.

I found the atmosphere to be chic and lively, especially in the hotel’s public spaces. And because there aren’t many international brand-name hotels in town, the hotel does draw a fair share of well-heeled travelers on vacation looking for familiarity.

This property more than meets Four Seasons standards, with helpful staff, a high-design aesthetic, and top-notch amenities like a spa, pool, and fitness center.

Nightly rates are surprisingly affordable for the Four Seasons brand, thanks in part to the strong U.S. dollar, starting at approximately $315 in low season. In busier times, that price can surge to $840. And, as this is primarily a business hotel, rates actually decrease slightly on weekends.

I stayed for three nights in a Club-Level One-Bedroom Suite, which was comped for review purposes, but typically goes for about $800 per night.

It’s not cheap, but for those looking for a familiar luxury brand with high-end offerings, it’s hard to match in this city. And entry-level rooms, especially on weekends, offer big value, offering tourists good reason to consider another neighborhood when planning to visit São Paulo.

Keep reading to see why I was so impressed by Four Seasons Hotel São Paulo at Nações Unidas.

caption Four Seasons regulars will no doubt know this but don’t forget to set up your account in the Four Seasons App, or your check-in process might take longer than you’d like. source Four Seasons Hotels Limited

Entering the lobby, I was transported into a sleek and sultry world that looked nothing like the surrounding nondescript buildings outside. The double-height lobby was also home to the hotel’s bustling bar, serving coffees or cocktails throughout the day and into the evening. But the star of the space was a massive red-and-gold spiral staircase that led to the ballrooms. From a decor perspective, the space was a knockout.

A bellhop was quick to whisk away my suitcase as I was ushered to check-in. The registration desks were tucked away to the side of the lobby, in an intimate space with a low-hanging ceiling dotted with LED lights that looked like stars. After coming off a 10-hour red-eye flight, they certainly dazzled me.

Check-in was quick and straightforward, and I was asked to download the Four Seasons app to text the staff with any questions at any hour of the day, order room service, and access helpful local information from a daily weather report to nearby activities.

This turned out to be much more difficult than I expected. I had not used the app before and had to create an account, then attach my booking. As it turned out, my first name and last name were switched when I registered with the app – it could’ve been a symptom of red-eye brain – so it didn’t recognize my booking. I then had to call Four Seasons International customer service, and wait on hold for 10 minutes to sort out the issue.

This wasn’t how I wanted to start my trip. That said, I did find the app to be quite useful once it was all resolved. For instance, after my massage, I forgot my therapist’s name and was able to ask for it through the app and received an answer promptly.

My suggestion: download the app and create an account in advance of your stay, to ensure check in will be more seamless.

caption The marble bathroom was the highlight of the entire room, with a double vanity, walk-in closet, deep soaking tub, and a truly massive walk-in rainfall shower. source Booking.com

After checking in, I walked past the lobby bar to the elevators to go to my 12th-floor Club Level One Bedroom Suite.

A key is required to access any floors beyond the ground floor, so don’t stash it away just yet.

My suite was located just off the elevator bank, which is usually a huge negative for me, but I surprisingly never heard a sound once my door was shut.

The 840-square-foot club suites at the Four Seasons São Paulo have living rooms with wet bars and a workspace, king-sized bedrooms, full en-suite baths, and a powder room off the entry vestibule.

The decor includes warm wood floors with marble tables and counters, brass and copper lamps and chandeliers that served as statement pieces. I was impressed by contemporary abstract art that hung on the walls, as well as river-facing floor-to-ceiling windows.

It was all nice and exemplary of the luxury brand, but the all-marble master bathroom was the star of the show, with a double vanity, walk-in closet with sensored lights, deep soaking tub, and a separate (and truly massive) rainfall shower.

It’s easy to throw around the descriptor “spa-like” when describing luxe bathrooms, but this one really was. There was more than enough real estate on the counter for my toiletries, plus the provided Christian LaCroix toiletries, and ample space in the closet to treat it as a dressing room felt indulgent. The well-designed layout could easily be shared by two people without tripping over one another.

caption River views are coveted but do come with passing train noise. source Four Seasons Hotels Limited

I found the bed to be quite comfortable. I prefer mattresses on the firmer side with plush bedding to soften things up, which was delivered here. As such, I slept quite well.

While I didn’t hear any noise coming from the hallway or elevators, I did hear quite a bit of noise through the windows. There’s a commuter rail just outside, and you are definitely aware of the train passing by throughout the day and night. I was surprised such a high-end hotel wouldn’t have soundproofed windows.

There’s also a major street outside but the sound of car traffic didn’t reach the 12th floor. Be sure to request a high floor if this is a concern. I would also recommend asking for a room that faces away from the river to avoid the train, although the river views are impressive.

One other minor downside: there’s no do-not-disturb sign, only a button that turns on a light to request housekeeping services. You’ll have to deadbolt your door to prevent anyone from accidentally entering while you’re sleeping or in the bathroom.

Ultimately, these negatives were minor enough so as not to detract from my otherwise lovely in-room experience. I found the bedroom to be a relaxing space and the living room was well-equipped for my business needs.

As expected for a Four Seasons, there are plenty of amenities on-site.

Dine at the full-service restaurant Neto, which serves Italian cuisine made with Brazilian ingredients. It’s a fascinating combination.

Afterwards, head to the lobby bar, which hosts Negroni Nights on Thursdays (DJs spin into the evening), and Jazz Nights on Fridays. Given that this Four Seasons is a business hotel, I was surprised at how many people were at the bar late into the night. I was quite a fan of the lively atmosphere.

You can also order room service 24-hours a day via the app, though when I attempted to schedule breakfast before I went to sleep, it didn’t show up the next morning. I messaged the front desk through the app, and they were very keen to rectify the problem and find out what went wrong. They offered to send breakfast immediately, but I had to leave. I was, however, able to snag a pastry and a coffee-to-go from the restaurant.

When I spoke to the front desk later in my stay, they apologized for the breakfast error and asked if they could test out my app to find out if there were any back-end glitches. I really appreciated their attempts to not only resolve the problem but ensure it didn’t happen to me or other guests in the future.

caption The pool is not large but connects from inside to outside. source Four Seasons Hotels Limited

The hotel’s wellness facilities are stellar, from the bright and airy gym to locker rooms with a steam room, and the serene spa.

It’s worth noting that the spa relaxation room where you wait to meet your therapist is only separated from the front desk and the elevator bank by a slatted screen, meaning you can hear everything happening outside.

However, my Four Seasons Experience massage was delightful. Andre had perfectly firm pressure to work on my just-got-off-the-plane knots.

The pool area, located adjacent to the spa, was another highlight. It’s not that large, but there’s an indoor side and outdoor one, both of which feature lounge chairs for hot Brazilian days.

There are shopping malls, restaurants, and bars nearby, but there’s not a lot for tourists when it comes to sightseeing or major shopping and dining.

The hotel can arrange transportation, but be prepared for long drives in heavy traffic. For me, this was the biggest downside to an otherwise spectacular hotel.

Speak with staff about the best times to avoid traffic, and only leave the property when traffic is lighter if you plan to explore the city.

Despite the hotel being in a bit of an odd location for tourists, it’s been reviewed positively by many guests. At the time of writing, the hotel has a 5-star rating on Trip Advisor from 122 reviews, making it the third-best hotel in São Paulo on the site. It has an 8.8 rating on Booking.com from 86 reviews, and a 4.9 rating on Expedia from 51 reviews.

The common threads across all review sites are that the service and facilities are excellent, while the location is not ideal for tourists. Though, business travelers, on the other hand, love the location

Who stays here: Business travelers and tourists and Four Seasons loyalists looking to check out the brand’s first property in Brazil and a familiar sense of luxury and style.

We like: The impeccable decor, well-executed on-site restaurant, and the helpful staff.

We love (don’t miss this feature!): The spacious bathrooms, particularly the rainfall shower, which was just oh-so-soothing. It really made the room stand out as extra special.

We think you should know: The Four Seasons is known for its Extraordinary Experiences program. At this property, you can book a street-art tour of the trendy Vila Madalena neighborhood with legendary graffiti artist Speto, who has exclusively partnered with the hotel. Also, book the Club-level rooms to get access to a private lounge that has complimentary bites and drinks for happy hour, free breakfast at Neto, and discounts on spa treatments. This adds strong extra value for the added price.

We’d do this differently next time: I’d schedule meals, spa treatments, and pool time during peak traffic hours and only leave when traffic was visibly lighter. The traffic is truly horrendous and can turn what should be a 30-minute drive into a 90-minute slog. If I had to brave it, I’d also be sure to pack snacks and water for those long car rides.

Four Seasons Hotel São Paulo at Nações Unidas is a prime example of the Four Seasons reputation for luxury, and ideal for business travelers who need to be in the Brooklin Novo neighborhood, or leisure travelers keen on the Four Seasons brand and a stay that’s guaranteed to be refined and high-end.

While the hotel is quite far from most major tourist attractions, its sleek rooms, excellent restaurant and bar, and zen spa make it a destination in its own right. It’s a beautifully-designed hotel with luxurious service ⁠- just don’t forget to download that darn app.