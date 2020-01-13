The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills is the top-ranked hotel in all of LA by Trip Advisor reviewers — I checked in to see if it delivered on the hype

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills is the top-ranked hotel in Los Angeles by Trip Advisor reviewers, with a distinct Hollywood power-player vibe. The central location and popular brand recognition make it an ideal pick for leisure travelers, too.

While it’s not the hippest hotel in the area, the Four Seasons delivers on a reputation of sophistication and traditional elegance, and won’t disappoint luxury travelers accustomed to paying for high-end service and style. We also named it to our list of the best hotels in Los Angeles.

I’ve stayed here on multiple occasions and find the greatest value in entry-level standard rooms, which are larger than some upgraded counterparts. Rates start in the $400s in low seasons.

When you’re a Los Angeles-based entertainment and lifestyle journalist like me, you often find yourself at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills.

That’s because the hotel is well known as one of the best seen-and-be seen places for a working visit – not to mention a power lunch or dinner – in town. It’s where movie stars promote their newest films and power lunches advance projects and relationships.

But it’s not all stiff business and formality. As a Four Seasons, the hotel is welcoming to families and travelers of all types seeking the consistency of a renowned global luxury chain. Of course with the passing celebrity and bold-faced name, it’s also great for people watching.

I count myself lucky to call it something of a second home in town. In addition to hundreds of visits for events and spa days over the years, I’ve spent the night on multiple occasions. I’ll never forget the time I visited with my husband for a staycation when I was nine months pregnant, or more recently, over the festive holiday season when the common spaces were festooned with floral and decor installations from celebrity florist Jeff Leatham.

As such, it’s no surprise it made our list of the best hotels in Los Angeles for 2020.

Prices for entry-level rooms here start in the $400s, according to online search results at the time of publication. Prices do go up steeply in higher seasons and for suites. On my recent Christmas stay, I stayed in a mid-tier Deluxe Balcony King room, which was comped for review purposes, but typically books for $595. I’ve always seen standard rooms, which are actually larger, and with a lower price point.

Unless you’re traveling with family or planning to entertain in-room, in my experience, a standard-sized room is the best value for five-star accommodations that are spacious, luxurious, and prime for people-watching.

Keep reading to see why I was so impressed by the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles.

caption Jeff Leatham’s seasonal decor in the Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills lobby. source Alesandra Dubin/Business Insider

My most recent visit was just days before Christmas, and thanks to Leatham’s splashy seasonal work, my first impression of the Four Seasons‘ lobby was intoxicatingly welcoming.

The display was festive but as elegant as you might expect for a Four Seasons property. There was an abundance of oversized golden balls (also a nod to the Golden Globes), plus trees and twinkling white lights everywhere.

These displays change seasonally and make for a cheery reception any time of year.

caption Complimentary lobby offerings in wintertime include hot cider with cinnamon sticks and orange slices. source Alesandra Dubin/Business Insider

The lobby – like the rest of the hotel – is not small, but it is still approachable. It didn’t feel overwhelming to find my way around.

From the lobby, a collection of dining options are to the right, while the concierge and reception are to the left. Before check-in, I made a quick stop at the concierge desk, where the team helped me send a time-sensitive letter without delay, a hint to the five-star service that awaited.

Next, at check-in, one man was in line before me. As he left, I heard the reception agent address him by name and welcome him back to the property – another hint.

Once it was my turn, the process was quick and easy. I poured some complimentary hot apple cider, served with cinnamon sticks and orange wheels, and headed up to check out my room.

caption My Deluxe Balcony King room on the 15th floor. source Alesandra Dubin/Business Insider

I checked into a Deluxe Balcony King room, which was light and bright. The room is one of the hotel’s mid-tier offerings for its private terrace, which opens up to an excellent view over the city and hills.

With one king bed, this room category is advertised at about 380 square feet and $595, which is fairly standard for luxury Beverly Hills hotels, let alone from the Four Seasons brand. I found it to be incredibly gracious, though it is actually smaller than the typical entry-level room category here, which comes in at about 430 square feet. While you’ll find plenty of space in any category you choose, the standard room is larger and with a lower price point in the $400s, offers competitive value.

In addition to the comfy king bed backed with a posh white quilted headboard, my room had an enormous flat-screen TV and iPad control next to the bed.

In all, the hotel has 285 guest rooms and suites. There’s also a focus on wellness with an L.A. twist in the form of “wellness” accommodation options. Compared to standard rooms, wellness rooms are meant to facilitate health. Think air purification systems, guided meditations narrated by Deepak Chopra, light meant to help regulate circadian rhythm, in-room yoga equipment from Alo, and hypoallergenic wood floors for an allergy-friendlier environment. Pricing in the wellness category begins at $615 per night.

caption The bathroom in the Deluxe Balcony King room was elegant but not contemporary. source Alesandra Dubin/Business Insider

In the bathroom was a separate vanity area, which is great for privacy if one person wants to take a shower while the other is getting ready for a night out.

The bathroom was opulent and stocked with, an essential for me in luxury hotels, a pair of plush white cotton robes.

While it felt updated, it wasn’t necessarily ultra-modern, which speaks to the hotel’s vibe overall. This is a place for comfort and timeless luxury. It’s not meant to be hip, or avant-garde in terms of design and style.

caption The lobby-level Windows lounge, seen here decked out for the festive holiday season, is a popular spot in town for power meetings. source Alesandra Dubin/Business Insider

Dining options on-site include the modern Italian restaurant Culina, and the adjacent Windows Lounge for apps and drinks. Both are very much right for those power meetings.

On the fourth floor is the pool terrace, where chaise loungers surround a long sparkling pool. An adjacent fitness center is actually open air, and open 24 hours.

Also adjacent is the spa, understated but luxurious and always decked with thoughtful treats like dark chocolates and dried fruit.

Located in a largely residential area of Beverly Hills, the Four Seasons is somewhat walkable, though you’re best off using a car.

The Beverly Center mall and its collection of shops and restaurants is about a 15-minute walk to the northeast. Head a bit further to find excellent dining options on 3rd Street and Beverly Boulevard.

The hotel is a reasonable drive to anywhere in Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, Hollywood, Downtown L.A., and beyond. Get to the beach in about a half-hour barring significant traffic. But be aware that in Los Angeles, and in particular its congested center – there’s almost always traffic, and estimated travel times can easily double.

Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills is well established and well-loved. It’s ranked No. 1 of all 373 hotels in Los Angeles, with nearly 1,800 Trip Advisor reviews, and an overall “Excellent” rating.

One reviewer summed it up as the ideal combination of service, comfort, and convenience: “It’s hard to describe Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles as anything other than a nearly perfect hotel. Great location, service, atmosphere, and room cleanliness! And no extra fees for just hanging out in the spa and relaxing.”

While the majority of the reviews are overwhelmingly positive, the few negative reviewers cite examples where they felt the value didn’t match up with price.

“The hotel is great and the service fantastic,” one noted. “However, apparently paying several hundred dollars per night does not matter as they still charge you $54 to park your car.”

Actually, the current posted rate is $46 for overnight parking or $18 for visitors. Beyond that, included parking isn’t really a thing in L.A. – so prep for that line item almost anywhere.

Who stays here: The hotel welcomes traveling families, and you’ll see them here for sure, as well as tourists from all over the world that want a high-end, central hub to explore Beverly Hills and greater Los Angeles. Midweek, expect to see an influx of business travelers, in particular, entertainment industry players, and maybe even a celebrity.

We like: The hotel offers a high-quality lunch buffet stocked with salads, soups, pastries, and tasty mains for $35. It’s a great value relative to other dining options, and the ingredients are all market-driven and super fresh.

We love (don’t miss this feature!): While not huge, the spa here is a real standout. Treatments are excellent and the complimentary snacks provided are a divine little treat.

We think you should know: The hotel certainly welcomes and accommodates families, but you’ll want to mind your little ones. Despite the welcoming atmosphere, the hotel still exudes a sophisticated vibe, which some may view as stuffy. Additionally, rates spike significantly in higher seasons and not just the traditional fluctuations. Expect higher prices related to the entertainment calendar as well, such as awards, events, and other big dates.

We’d do this differently next time: Avoid driving and take a ride share such as Uber oy Lyft. The cost of parking adds up, as does time waiting at valet.

The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills is well located, just at the edge of Beverly Hills, and central to many other prime meeting points in town.

With all of the amenities you can expect from the world-famous luxury hotel group, the hotel is favored by business travelers, as well as families and tourists who want to see and be seen.

While prices start in the $400s, the hotel offers larger rooms than is typical, uncomparable five-star service, and won’t disappoint luxury travelers accustomed to paying for service and style.