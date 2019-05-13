Four Seasons has a new private jet that will take wealthy passengers on 3-week trips around the world for $147,000 — take a look inside

caption The new Four Seasons private jet offers the widest and tallest cabin in its class. source Courtesy of Four Seasons

Four Seasons is launching its newest private jet, reported Bloomberg and Robb Report.

The jet will replace its 2015 model and will invite guests on 3-week vacations with starting rates of $147,000 per person.

The newest feature is an onboard lounge and cocktail bar, which will be used for cooking classes and other activities in addition to serving custom drinks.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Four Seasons has a new private jet – and it has the widest and tallest cabin in its class.

According to Bloomberg and Robb Report, Four Seasons will begin booking trips on its new aircraft in mid-2019. A luxury Airbus, the private jet will serve as transportation for 48 guests on vacations designed for the superrich. The Four Seasons is among other hospitality groups who have added luxury travel components to their arsenals, including the Ritz-Carlton.

Read more: The new Ritz-Carlton luxury cruise ships for the ‘1% of global travelers’ look like incredible super yachts – and you can start booking next month

The forthcoming 2021 model will include more spacious seating than the Four Seasons’ 2015 private jet does, in addition to an onboard cocktail lounge. The new jet comes with a $10,000 price increase compared to the 2015 jet; packages now begin at $147,000 per person.

Keep reading for an inside look at the Four Seasons private jet, from its luxury seating to its redesigned bathrooms.

The original Four Seasons private jet was unveiled in 2015.

caption The 2015 Four Seasons jet. source Courtesy of Four Seasons

Source: Four Seasons, Bloomberg, Robb Report

The new Four Seasons private jet — an A321LR neo — is a luxury Airbus. Booking will begin in mid-2019 and the jet will take flight in early 2021.

caption The upcoming 2021 Four Seasons private jet. source Courtesy of Four Seasons

Source: Four Seasons, Bloomberg, Robb Report

The older model featured an all-white interior with orange accent pillows on 52 passenger seats.

caption The interior of the 2015 jet. source Courtesy of Four Seasons

Source: Four Seasons, Bloomberg, Robb Report

The updated version comfortably seats 48 passengers and offers the widest and tallest cabins in its class.

caption The interior of the 2021 jet. source Courtesy of Four Seasons

Source: Four Seasons, Bloomberg, Robb Report

While the old jet held four more passengers …

source Courtesy of Four Seasons

Source: Four Seasons, Bloomberg, Robb Report

… the new jet features more space for fewer guests. According to Four Seasons, each seat comes with six-and-a-half feet of personal space. The jet’s seats are designed by Optimares.

source Courtesy of Four Seasons

Source: Four Seasons, Bloomberg, Robb Report

The chairs and their accompanying ottomans are covered in Italian leather.

source Courtesy of Four Seasons

Source: Four Seasons, Bloomberg, Robb Report

When extended, the chairs connect to the ottomans for spacious sleeping arrangements.

source Courtesy of Four Seasons

Source: Four Seasons, Bloomberg, Robb Report

Each seat also comes with a personal iPad for use throughout the course of the trip. Depending on destination details, prices begin at $147,000 per person for a 3-week vacation.

source Courtesy of Four Seasons

Source: Four Seasons, Bloomberg, Robb Report

The newest feature on the jet is the lounge area, where a mixologist will craft custom drinks for passengers. In addition, the space will be used for cooking classes and wellness activities.

source Courtesy of Four Seasons

Source: Four Seasons, Bloomberg, Robb Report

The new jet also features updated bathrooms, which are designed to look and feel like regular hotel restrooms. There are two bathrooms on the plane — along with one smaller crew bathroom — each with a full-length mirror and bench seating.

source Courtesy of Four Seasons

Source: Four Seasons, Bloomberg, Robb Report

According to a Four Seasons representative, the jet vacations include a pre-set itinerary featuring stops at various hotel locations. With the launch of the 2021 jet, guests will be able to personalize their experience at the chosen locations with assistance from the jet’s concierge.

Source: Four Seasons

The 2015 jet has made three three-week trips each year since its launch. Four Seasons added that time between each trip varied from just two weeks to several months.

source Courtesy of Four Seasons

Source: Four Seasons