The Four Seasons Maui comes with initial sticker shock, but included amenities and excursions quickly add value — here’s how to maximize your hotel stay

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Celebrities, honeymooners, and families love The Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea Beach for its luxury pampering, three pools, restaurants, high-end spa, and activities and excursions, all included in the price.

Rooms start at $640 per night, depending on the season. While this is much more than I typically spend at a hotel, I found it to be a better deal than nearby properties considering how many activities were included – think tennis and scuba lessons, canoe outrigger rides, snacks, kid’s club, shuttle to town, and more. And, with no resort fee, that together can save hundreds.

For additional savings, book with your American Express card to snag a free room upgrade if available, food and beverage credit, plus late-check out.

Read all Insider Picks hotel reviews here.

The sign for The Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea is small, unassuming, and easy to miss when driving by. The diminutive introduction is in stark contrast to the stunning panoramic view of the Pacific Ocean that comes into focus when you enter the open-air lobby.

One of the first luxury resorts to open on picturesque Wailea Beach, the Four Seasons Maui is a draw for celebrities, honeymooners, and families, and underwent an expansive renovation in 2016.

Last month, my husband and I decided to splurge and end our 10-day Hawaii trip with three nights at The Four Seasons Resort Maui. After six days traveling at a breakneck pace, and staying at multiple budget hotels and Airbnbs, we wanted to feel pampered. Our research showed The Four Seasons Resort Maui scored universally high praise for their high-touch, gracious service and well-appointed amenities.

But at first, the cost seemed too high to stomach.

For context, the price of every luxury hotel on the island skyrockets before the holidays, which was exactly when we were planning to visit. The cheapest Mountainside Room hovered over $800 per night. During quieter months, the starting rate is around $640 per night.

But once we crunched the numbers, The Four Seasons actually ended up being the best value. It’s the only hotel in the area that doesn’t charge a resort fee (others charge around $35 per day), and activities such as scuba lessons, outrigger canoeing ($98 per person when booked elsewhere), hula dancing, and workout classes were all complimentary. Poolside cabanas were free (they start at $600 at nearby properties) and came with Evian face mist, three types of coconut-scented sunscreen, and passed hourly treats.

When we tallied up what these same amenities and services would cost a la carte somewhere cheaper, the Four Seasons started to look comparable.

We booked an entry-level Mountainside Room at $850 per night with our American Express card and were able to receive a room upgrade to an Ocean-View Room, which booked for $1,200 per night, as well as $60 daily credit for breakfast, $100 food and beverage credit, and late check-out. Of course, not all AmEx cards offer this, so check your benefits.

Here’s how we found so much value at The Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea.

Keep reading to see why I was so impressed by The Four Seasons Maui at Wailea.

source Business Insider

caption Check-in was efficient, despite a crowd at the time we arrived. source Maridel Reyes/Business Insider

I was impressed by the staff at the Four Seasons Resort Maui even before we arrived. A few days prior, I received a call from the concierge to confirm our flights and to note my food allergy which was a hint of the personal attention to detail that was to come. When we landed on the island, I checked in via The Four Seasons app on my phone, which I used throughout the stay to communicate with the concierge team.

We arrived just after sundown and were welcomed with fresh leis, cold towels, juice, and spears of pineapple. The lobby was packed with a mix of families and guests who came to watch nightly hula dancing and ukulele-inflected live music.

caption Much of the art on display comes from hotel owner Michael Dell’s (as in Dell Computers) private collection. source Maridel Reyes/Business Insider

The decor was blandly elegant, which is to say it mostly beige marble with floral displays on every surface.

Large-scale sculptures and paintings by local artists were also incorporated, with many pieces on loan from hotel owner Michael Dell’s (as in Dell Computers) private collection.

I was also quick to notice a few familiar faces, as this hotel is a top pick with celebrities. I did a double-take at the breakfast buffet when I realized I was standing behind a famous comedian, and the next day, my husband spotted an award-winning rapper and actor. I viewed the celebrity presence as a testament to the extreme lengths staff took to ensure all guests were not only taken care of but respected in terms of privacy.

source Business Insider

caption The decor in our Ocean-View room felt standard. source Maridel Reyes/Business Insider

Because we booked through AmEx, we were upgraded to an Ocean-View room with an angled view of the water. As we walked into the spacious accommodations, we were greeted by traditional Hawaiian music that was piped in through the speakers and a spread of cut pineapple, bottles of water, and buttery banana bread (a Maui specialty) were set up in the living area.

Like the rest of the hotel, the room was decorated in muted neutral tones punctuated by ocean blues and Hawaiian-inspired artwork. The room was blandly tasteful but I was disappointed by the decor, which I felt lacked personality or contemporary design. I had expected more given the luxury reputation of the Four Seasons and the high price tag.

caption While we could technically see the ocean, the view from our Ocean-View room wasn’t as direct as I’d hoped. source Maridel Reyes/Business Insider

I walked out onto the large terrace, which was quite sizeable and well-appointed with a full-size outdoor couch. The balcony overlooked the property’s manicured tropical gardens and coconut trees, fountains, and enormous lawn games like Connect Four and chess. This was a peaceful perch that we enjoyed immensely, however we strained to see the water, despite the room being categorized as an ocean view.

caption The posh bathroom was decked in white marble and open to the bedroom. source Maridel Reyes/Business Insider

The marble bathroom was posh and nearly the size of our entire living area, with double sinks, a sprawling vanity, separate toilet, deep soaking bathtub, and glass-encased shower stocked with guava-scented products from local brand Lōkahi. It felt zen and spa-like and injected a nice dose of luxury into the room.

I enjoyed the pale blue robes, which were lightweight and perfect for warm weather, made of smooth brushed cotton. I wore it whenever I was in the room.

Overall, the room was pleasant and we couldn’t hear our next-door neighbors, though we were woken up by the sounds of kids running down the hallway every morning and were never able to sleep in on any of days we spent at the resort.

source Business Insider

caption I loved how the open-air gym incorporated outdoor areas. source Maridel Reyes/Business Insider

One of the major reasons we booked Four Seasons Maui and rationalized the high price was all the on-site amenities.

The first one we took advantage of was the hotel gym. The open-air cardio area faced the pool and ocean, with four Peloton bikes, ellipticals, treadmills, and an astroturf area with TRX, kettlebells, and stretching equipment. A separate air-conditioned room housed every free weight and strength-training machine necessary. Throughout the day, complimentary group fitness classes were held on the beach (meditation and yoga) and in a workout room (spinning, barre, Pilates, boot camp). The fitness areas were stocked with headphones, chilled towels, water, sports drinks, and fruit.

caption In order to maximize the value of our stay, we joined activities like beach yoga and canoe outrigger tours. source Maridel Reyes/Business Insider

Next came the included activities and excursions.

Early one morning, we took a complimentary hour-long guided outrigger canoe lesson. Our guides grew up in Maui and taught us the basic commands, strokes, and gave us a brief history of wayfinding in the Polynesian islands. Once on the water, we spotted turtles and looked for humpback whales. We didn’t actually paddle that much; it was more sightseeing than a workout. However, had we had to pay to participate, it would have easily cost $100 per person. Other activities include scuba diving, tennis lessons, stand up paddleboard, snorkeling, and much more.

caption The pool area is lovely, but chairs get snatched up early. Reserve before breakfast. source Maridel Reyes/Business Insider

We also spent significant time at the pool.

The hotel positions its massive pool complex as family-friendly, with waterfalls, slides, and free cabanas that the little ones will love. And while it wasn’t a feature we needed, kid’s club activities were also included in the rate, which saves families significant money and offers parents a much-needed break, without going over budget.

We spent most of our time in the adults-only infinity “Serenity Pool,” which had a swim-up bar and gorgeous views of the island of Lanai and the mountains on West Maui.

While cabanas are included, you must reserve one before the breakfast rush or you likely won’t get a prime poolside spot at either the main pool or the adults-only pool.

And even though the hotel fronts a quiet stretch of beachfront, you won’t want to spend too much time on the sand. Anytime I paused to take a photo on the beach, I was bitten by bugs. During beach yoga, our yoga instructor swatted them away as we held our poses.

caption Don’t miss any excuse for a Mai Tai. source Maridel Reyes/Business Insider

There are multiple dining options, including the Lobby Lounge bar, where we ordered delightful iterations of the classic Mai Tai.

Other onsite eateries include oceanfront Italian venue Ferraro’s Bar E Ristorante, the steak and seafood restaurant Duo, and an outpost of L.A. hotspot Spago. Go wild at the hearty breakfast buffet at Duo with a killer choose-your-own-adventure omelet station, dumplings, and every fruit and pastry you could desire.

Poolside lunch offerings ranged from poke bowls and salads to decadent pulled-pork nachos.

Dinner at the onsite steakhouse Duo was surprisingly good, but our last dinner at Spago had the most off-the-mark service at the entire property. After being seated, it took 15 minutes for a server to greet us, some of the appetizers (and the breadbasket) came out after the entrees, and the server forgot my beverage order.

Thankfully, that felt like a fluke as otherwise, the service was incredibly attentive. For example, my husband accidentally left his sports brace at the breakfast table one morning. That afternoon, as we were walking to the pool, a staffer chased us down and returned it.

caption Keep an eye out for free passed snacks at the pool. source Maridel Reyes/Business Insider

There were several other perks too. Signature passed snacks are available at the pool every hour, and a photo ambassador helped guests capture memories.

Additionally, a resort shuttle and car provide transfers around Wailea, and all guests enjoy twice-daily housekeeping, Wi-Fi, shoeshine and sandal repair, and kid’s club and welcome amenities for children.

For an added fee, spa treatments are also available. I booked a Lomi Lomi massage in an open-air hut on the beach and couldn’t recommend it more highly.

Additionally, the concierge can also help book helicopter and farm tours, or reserve spots at a dinner Luau.

source Business Insider

Just outside of the hotel, jog or walk along the 1.8-mile paved Wailea Oceanfront Boardwalk Trail. From mid-December to mid-May, you may spot migrating humpback whales from the path.

For a more intense hike, drive 20 minutes south to La Perouse Bay, where lava from Maui’s last eruption flowed into the ocean. Trek on the Hoapili Trail, which winds its way along the coast and over the lava fields to Kanaio Beach about 2 miles away.

Since the weather is pleasant year-round, golf enthusiasts should challenge themselves at Gold Course at Wailea Golf Club, an 18-hole course spread over 7,000 yards that has been dubbed the “thinking player’s” choice.

For shopping, stock up on island souvenirs, beach essentials, and local snacks at The Shops at Wailea, a 70-store outdoor mall.

source Business Insider

Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea is ranked the 2 out of 9 hotels in Wailea Beach, according to Trip Advisor.

More than 6,380 guests give it an average of a 4.5 (excellent rating), with nearly 5,300 5-star reviews. One guest proclaimed it the “Best hotel I’ve ever stayed at … From the minute we arrived, the staff couldn’t do enough to please us. They made us feel like royalty the entire stay.”

Other guests grumbled about the scramble for cabanas and poolside seats. Noted one review, “My husband and I were highly anticipating this trip, but we were pretty let down by one main thing …. the pool chairs. How early does one need to wake up in order to secure one of these things?!”

source Business Insider

Who stays here: Celebrities, honeymooners, and families, with many from California, Texas, Chicago, and Seattle where direct flights to Maui are readily available.

We like: The hearty breakfast buffet and on-site restaurants make it easy to stay on property for most of your stay, but the generous amenities such as free cabanas, snacks, sunscreen by the pool, and activities like the outrigger canoe and scuba lessons add so much value. Attentive and warm service makes you feel well looked-after but never smothered.

We love (don’t miss this feature!): We paid a $40 extra to book a Hawaiian Lomi Lomi massage in an open-air beach hut. The sound of the waves combined with traditional rhythmic forearm strokes was so relaxing, I fell asleep.

We think you should know: The entire length of Wailea Beach is quite buggy. You’ll like get bitten if you stop to take a photo or join during yoga on the beach. There’s a reason all the action is by the pools.

We’d do this differently next time: Skip Spago and eat at one of the other restaurants to get better service at a lower price. We’d also join more activities if we could tear ourselves away from the pool.

source Business Insider

Ignore the initial sticker shock. The Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea seems expensive, but once you factor included amenities such as poolside cabanas, scuba and tennis clinics, kid’s club, health and wellness classes, free snacks and sunscreen, guided outrigger canoe rides, shuttle service and so much more, you’ll find you might end up paying more a la carte at a cheaper hotel.

Certain American Express cardholders might even enjoy additional significant savings in room upgrades and dining credit.

Overall, if you’re looking for a relaxing retreat with impeccable service and a ton of activities available for no added fee, the hotel is well worth the hefty price tag. Just make sure you maximize the free amenities to get your money’s worth.