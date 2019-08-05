THEN AND NOW: The stars of ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’ 25 years later

caption Andie MacDowell and Hugh Grant star in “Four Weddings and a Funeral.” source Gramercy Pictures

“Four Weddings and a Funeral” was released in April 1994, and starred Andie MacDowell and Hugh Grant.

The film tells the story of a group of friends as they attend the titular events over the course of several months.

Since its release, the film has become a classic amongst die-hard rom-com fans, and is even the inspiration for a new Hulu show premiering July 31.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

The 1994 film “Four Weddings and a Funeral” is one of the most beloved rom-coms of all time, and for good reason: The film’s funny, relatable script and talented cast of actors make it a must-watch for anyone struggling with love.

Hugh Grant and Andi MacDowell starred as Charles and Carrie, two people who have an instant connection after they meet at a friend’s wedding, but encounter several obstacles to their relationship.

“Four Weddings and a Funeral” was an instant hit when it was released on April 15, 1994, and is even the inspiration for a new show on Hulu.

In the years since the film has been released, cast members Grant and MacDowell have become stars in their own right, while other cast members have focused on lower-profile projects.

Here’s what the stars of “Four Weddings and a Funeral” have been up to since the movie premiered 25 years ago.

Hugh Grant starred as awkward Englishman Charles in the film.

caption Hugh Grant also appeared in “Love Actually,” another iconic British comedy. source Gramercy Pictures

Grant’s Charles was the film’s handsome, if awkward, leading man who eventually falls for Carrie, an American woman played by Andie MacDowell.

Despite the fact that they’re both engaged to other people, Carrie and Charles eventually find a happy ending.

Grant achieved superstardom for his role in “Four Weddings and a Funeral.”

caption Hugh Grant received a Golden Globe for his role in “Four Weddings and a Funeral.” source Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

The 1994 film made Grant an instant star, and he would go on to win a Golden Globe (in addition to being nominated for an Academy Award) for his portrayal of Charles.

After “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” Grant went on to star in films like 1995’s “Sense and Sensibility,” starring Emma Thompson, and the 1999 hit rom-com “Notting Hill,” which featured Julia Roberts as Grant’s love interest. “Notting Hill” was also written by “Four Weddings and a Funeral” screenwriter Richard Curtis.

While “Four Weddings” made Grant a household name, he felt that it caused him to be typecast as his character – an offbeat and charming bachelor.

The 2000s saw Grant play more “caddish” characters in films like 2001’s “Bridget Jones’s Diary” and the 2002 movie “About a Boy.”

Grant became more selective about his roles in recent years. He starred in the Wachowski sisters’ 2012 science fiction film “Cloud Atlas,” and also appeared in 2015’s “The Man from U.N.C.L.E.”

Grant’s most recent film appearance was in 2017’s “Paddington 2.” He also starred in the 2018 miniseries “A Very English Scandal.”

Andie MacDowell starred as Carrie, Charles’ American love interest.

caption Andie MacDowell was a model before she starred in films like “Four Weddings and a Funeral.” source Gramercy Pictures

MacDowell’s character in the film eventually falls in love with Hugh Grant’s Charles – after several stops and starts.

MacDowell will have a role in the upcoming Hulu adaptation of “Four Weddings and a Funeral.”

caption Andie MacDowell also starred in 1993’s “Groundhog Day” with Bill Murray. source Getty/Anthony Jones, Stringer

After “Four Weddings and Funeral,” MacDowell, who’d previously appeared in movies like 1993’s “Groundhog Day,” continued acting in films and on television.

Some of MacDowell’s notable roles after “Four Weddings” included Selma in 1995’s “Unstrung Heroes” and Eugenie in the 2001 film “Town & Country.”

MacDowell has also gone on to appear in shows like “30 Rock” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” and starred in recent films like 2015’s “Magic Mike XXL.”

The actress even has a role in the new Hulu adaptation of “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” which is directed by Mindy Kaling and stars “Game of Thrones” actress Nathalie Emmanuel.

MacDowell has been married twice, and has three children, including Margaret Qualley, a young actress who recently appeared in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

James Fleet played Tom in the film.

caption James Fleet is an English actor who’s appeared in numerous films. source Gramercy Pictures

Fleet’s character Tom is the brother of Fiona, another friend of Charles. Throughout the film, Tom is portrayed as bumbling but well-meaning. He eventually falls in love at the end of the film.

Fleet has appeared in a variety of films and television shows since his role in the 1994 film.

caption James Fleet’s most famous role was Tom in “Four Weddings and a Funeral.” source David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

After “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” Fleet appeared in numerous English productions, including the 1995 version of “Sense and Sensibility” that reunited him with his “Four Weddings” costar Hugh Grant.

Fleet also had a role in the 2004 film “The Phantom of the Opera,” and has appeared in numerous period films like the 2013 TV series “Death Comes to Pemberley” and “Mr. Turner,” a 2014 biographical film.

More recently, Fleet acted in 2018’s “The Spy Who Dumped Me.”

Simon Callow played Gareth, an outgoing friend of Charles’ who dies of a heart attack at one of the weddings.

caption Simon Callow is an accomplished film and theater actor from the UK. source Gramercy Pictures

Simon Callow’s Gareth is one of the more outgoing characters in “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” but sadly, he dies at the third wedding due to a heart attack.

Gareth’s death causes the sole funeral in the film, and his relationship with his partner Matthew is admired by the other characters.

Callow has since become an author, in addition to acting in films and on television.

caption Simon Callow appeared in the hit 1998 film “Shakespeare in Love.” source David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Since “Four Weddings,” Callow has continued to act on stage and screen, appearing in hit films like 1998’s “Shakespeare in Love” and in 2004’s “The Phantom of the Opera,” along with his “Four Weddings” costar James Fleet.

Callow is also quite a prolific television actor, and has appeared on numerous shows, ranging from made-for-TV adaptations of Agatha Christie novels, to classic British detective dramas like “The Midsomer Murders.”

John Hannah appeared in the film as Matthew, Gareth’s partner.

caption “Four Weddings and a Funeral” was one of John Hannah’s first big film roles. source Gramercy Pictures

Gareth’s quiet, reserved partner Matthew has one of the more moving scenes in the film, when he reads a poem at Gareth’s funeral.

At the end of “Four Weddings,” Matthew is able to find love again, while still honoring Gareth’s memory.

In the years since “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” Hannah has had roles in films like “The Mummy.”

caption John Hannah appeared on the Marvel show “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” source David M. Benett/Getty Images for Jaguar

After his breakout role in “Four Weddings,” Hannah has gone on to appear in a variety of projects, like the “Mummy” films, and ABC’s short-lived medical drama “MDs” in 2002.

Aside from appearing in films like 2007’s “The Last Legion” and 2018’s “Overboard,” Hannah has acted on quite a few TV shows, guest-starring on shows like “Frasier” and “Damages.” He even had a 23-episode arc on Marvel’s “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

Kristin Scott Thomas played Fiona in the film, Charles’ friend who’s secretly in love with him.

caption Kristin Scott Thomas is known for her role in 1996’s “The English Patient.” source Gramercy Pictures

The award-winning actress played Fiona in “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” who reveals her feelings to Charles during one of the film’s more tender moments.

Even though Charles doesn’t reciprocate her feelings, Fiona is able to find love at the end of the film – with none other than Prince Charles.

Scott Thomas won the 1995 BAFTA for best supporting actress in a film for her portrayal of Fiona in “Four Weddings.”

Scott Thomas continued her career as an accomplished actress after the film, and even had a cameo on Amazon’s show “Fleabag.”

caption Kristin Scott Thomas has won numerous awards throughout the course of her career. source Getty Images

Scott Thomas’ impressive career continued after “Four Weddings and a Funeral.” She starred opposite Ralph Fiennes in the 1996 film “The English Patient,” which earned her nominations for an Academy Award, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild award, among others.

2001’s “Gosford Park” also starred Scott Thomas, and she received a similar amount of acclaim for her performance as Sylvia McCordle, a 1930s socialite who has an affair with a servant.

Scott Thomas has since appeared in films like the 2008 historical drama “The Other Boleyn Girl,” as Elizabeth Boleyn, and in 2010’s “Nowhere Boy,” which garnered her more award nominations.

More recently, the actress had a brief cameo in the hit Amazon series “Fleabag.”

Charlotte Coleman played Scarlett, Charles’ eccentric roommate.

caption Charlotte Coleman played Hugh Grant’s roommate in “Four Weddings and a Funeral.” source Gramercy Pictures

Scarlett is one of the film’s more eccentric characters, and her offbeat personality and eye-catching style lend some levity to “Four Weddings and a Funeral.”

While she’s unlucky in love for most of the film (like the rest of her friends), Scarlett eventually meets and falls in love with a handsome American named Chester, whom she marries at the end of the film.

Tragically, Coleman died of an acute asthma attack in 2001.

caption Charlotte Coleman received acclaim for her role on the BBC drama “Oranges Are Not the Only Fruit.” source Larry Ellis Collection/Getty Images

After “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” Coleman had several roles in films and on British television shows.

She appeared in 1995’s “The Young Poisoner’s Handbook” as Winnie, and had a prominent role in the 1999 film “Beautiful People.”

In the fall of 2001, Coleman died of an acute bronchial asthma attack. She was 33 years old.