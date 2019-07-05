Breathtaking photos show how Americans across the country celebrated the Fourth of July

caption People watch the fireworks display on the National Mall during Fourth of July festivities on July 4, 2019 in Washington, DC. source Getty Images/Stephanie Keith

Americans celebrated the Fourth of July on Thursday with fireworks, parades, and more.

Much of the attention went to President Donald Trump’s elaborate “Salute to America” event in Washington, DC, but Americans across the country held their own dazzling events.

Americans celebrated Independence Day on Thursday, ringing in the country’s 243rd birthday.

President Donald Trump’s “Salute to America” event in Washington, DC, took up much of the attention, but the entire country marked the holiday with traditions like barbecues, hot dog eating contests, and parties.

Fireworks displays and Independence Day parades across the country dazzled Americans – from New York City and Baltimore, Maryland, to Anchorage, Alaska, and Santa Monica, California.

Here’s how America celebrated its birthday in 2019:

Stunning fireworks lit up the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC.

source AFP/Brendan Smialowski via Getty Images

An elaborate series of military flyovers stunned crowds during President Donald Trump’s speech.

source Getty Images/Stephanie Keith

The reflecting pool on the National Mall was lit up with hundreds of mobile phones.

source AFP/Brendan Smialowski via Getty Images

A pair of Uncle Sams greeted one another at a Fourth of July parade in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

Alaskans in Anchorage celebrated amid a record-breaking heatwave.

source Getty Images/Lance King

Presidential candidates Joe Biden and Beto O’Rourke walked in the parade in Independence, Iowa

source Getty Images/Joshua Lott

A dazzling fireworks display erupted over Baltimore’s Inner Harbor.

Things went badly wrong in Fort Mill, South Carolina, when a fire destroyed two containers full of fireworks.

Demonstrators in Philadelphia protested against the treatment of asylum-seeking families at the US-Mexico border.

A tractor pulled along an extravagant Rube Goldman machine in the Fourth of July parade in the small farming town of Johnson, Washington.

Some very good dogs and their humans rode in the back of a pickup truck in Santa Monica, California.

Spectators in New York had gathered en masse near New York City’s East River ahead of the annual fireworks.

An array of fireworks shot over New York City’s Brooklyn Bridge.