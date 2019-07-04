Trump supporters and protesters turned out in the pouring rain for the Fourth of July ‘Salute to America’ event

- source
- Getty Images/Alex Wong
- Thousands braved the pouring rain to arrive in downtown DC for Independence Day celebrations.
- The all-day “Salute to America” event prompted controversy, due to President Donald Trump’s insistence on a show of military might and a speech in the evening.
- A downpour across the city prompted questions over whether the evening fireworks – as well as Trump’s plan to include military flyovers – would still go forward.
Thousands of people, including both supporters and opponents of President Donald Trump, turned up for Independence Day celebrations in downtown Washington, DC.
The event was set to include a show of military might, including tanks, armored vehicles, and military plane flyovers. Trump himself was set to speak to the crowds Thursday evening.
The event, titled “A Salute to America,” drew both praise and heavy condemnation in advance. Some spectators were excited to see the military flaunt its equipment and Trump give a speech, while others accused the president of co-opting what was supposed to be a holiday celebrating America’s history and national unity.
Here’s how the afternoon began:
A downpour across the city prompted questions over whether the evening fireworks — as well as Trump’s plan to include military flyovers — would still go forward.
- source
- AFP/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds via Getty Images
Revelers and protesters still turned up despite the rain, covering themselves in ponchos and plastic bags, or toting umbrellas.
- source
- Getty Images/Stephanie Keith
The military showed off its might, including two 25-ton Bradley Fighting Vehicles stationed outside the entrance of the Lincoln Memorial.
- source
- AFP/Nicholas Kamm via Getty Images
Two 70-ton M1A2 Abrams tanks and an M88A2 HERCULES Armored Recovery Vehicle also made appearances.
- source
- Getty Images/Mark Wilson
Source: Military.com
Meanwhile, protesters with the organization Codepink handed out small, foil balloons resembling Trump in a diaper.
- source
- Getty Images/Stephanie Keith
All the bells and whistles have prompted local officials to complain about the costs of Trump’s extravagant festivities, but the Trump administration has refused to detail how much the event will cost taxpayers.
- source
- AFP/Nicholas Kamm via Getty Images
Source: The Washington Post
The National Park Service, however, reportedly diverted nearly $2.5 million to pay for Thursday’s celebrations. The money would otherwise have gone towards improving parks across the country.
- source
- AFP/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds via Getty Images
Source: The Washington Post
Trump has defended the price tag, saying it will cost “very little compared to what it is worth.”
The cost of our great Salute to America tomorrow will be very little compared to what it is worth. We own the planes, we have the pilots, the airport is right next door (Andrews), all we need is the fuel. We own the tanks and all. Fireworks are donated by two of the greats. Nice!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2019
Trump was set to speak at the National Mall, becoming the first president in nearly 70 years to do so on Independence Day.
- source
- Getty Images/Stephanie Keith
Though the event was free and any member of the public could attend, the Lincoln Memorial was sectioned off by a chainlink fence for VIPs who had purchased tickets to Trump’s speech.
- source
- AFP/Brendan Smialowski via Getty Images
In a tweet Thursday morning, Trump even teased an Air Force One flyover. It was unclear as of Thursday afternoon whether that would occur.
- source
- AFP/Brendan Smialowski via Getty Images
But privately, Trump’s aides reportedly worried about empty seats, and rushed in the previous days to sell tickets and ramp up participation.
- source
- AFP/Brendan Smialowski via Getty Images
Source: The Associated Press