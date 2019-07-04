Trump supporters and protesters turned out in the pouring rain for the Fourth of July ‘Salute to America’ event

caption Marchers hold a giant U.S. flag as they participate in the National Independence Day Parade July 4, 2019 in Washington, DC. source Getty Images/Alex Wong

Thousands braved the pouring rain to arrive in downtown DC for Independence Day celebrations.

The all-day “Salute to America” event prompted controversy, due to President Donald Trump’s insistence on a show of military might and a speech in the evening.

A downpour across the city prompted questions over whether the evening fireworks – as well as Trump’s plan to include military flyovers – would still go forward.

Thousands of people, including both supporters and opponents of President Donald Trump, turned up for Independence Day celebrations in downtown Washington, DC.

The event was set to include a show of military might, including tanks, armored vehicles, and military plane flyovers. Trump himself was set to speak to the crowds Thursday evening.

The event, titled “A Salute to America,” drew both praise and heavy condemnation in advance. Some spectators were excited to see the military flaunt its equipment and Trump give a speech, while others accused the president of co-opting what was supposed to be a holiday celebrating America’s history and national unity.

Here’s how the afternoon began:

source AFP/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds via Getty Images

Revelers and protesters still turned up despite the rain, covering themselves in ponchos and plastic bags, or toting umbrellas.

source Getty Images/Stephanie Keith

The military showed off its might, including two 25-ton Bradley Fighting Vehicles stationed outside the entrance of the Lincoln Memorial.

source AFP/Nicholas Kamm via Getty Images

Two 70-ton M1A2 Abrams tanks and an M88A2 HERCULES Armored Recovery Vehicle also made appearances.

source Getty Images/Mark Wilson

Meanwhile, protesters with the organization Codepink handed out small, foil balloons resembling Trump in a diaper.

source Getty Images/Stephanie Keith

All the bells and whistles have prompted local officials to complain about the costs of Trump’s extravagant festivities, but the Trump administration has refused to detail how much the event will cost taxpayers.

source AFP/Nicholas Kamm via Getty Images

The National Park Service, however, reportedly diverted nearly $2.5 million to pay for Thursday’s celebrations. The money would otherwise have gone towards improving parks across the country.

source AFP/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds via Getty Images

Trump has defended the price tag, saying it will cost “very little compared to what it is worth.”

The cost of our great Salute to America tomorrow will be very little compared to what it is worth. We own the planes, we have the pilots, the airport is right next door (Andrews), all we need is the fuel. We own the tanks and all. Fireworks are donated by two of the greats. Nice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2019

Trump was set to speak at the National Mall, becoming the first president in nearly 70 years to do so on Independence Day.

source Getty Images/Stephanie Keith

Though the event was free and any member of the public could attend, the Lincoln Memorial was sectioned off by a chainlink fence for VIPs who had purchased tickets to Trump’s speech.

source AFP/Brendan Smialowski via Getty Images

In a tweet Thursday morning, Trump even teased an Air Force One flyover. It was unclear as of Thursday afternoon whether that would occur.

caption People gather on the National Mall ahead of the “Salute to America” Fourth of July event with US President Donald Trump at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, July 4, 2019. source AFP/Brendan Smialowski via Getty Images

But privately, Trump’s aides reportedly worried about empty seats, and rushed in the previous days to sell tickets and ramp up participation.

caption People gather on the National Mall ahead of the “Salute to America” Fourth of July event with US President Donald Trump at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, July 4, 2019. source AFP/Brendan Smialowski via Getty Images

