FOX+ collaborates with Adyen to offer seamless payment services in Asia, starting with Taiwan and the Philippines

The collaboration delivers non-stop access and frictionless credit card transactions for subscribers in both markets

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 8 November 2018 – FOX Networks Group Asia’s video-streaming service, FOX+, has selected Adyen, the payments platform of choice for many of the world’s leading companies, to process their payments and improve customer experience in Asia. The recently launched business collaboration will enable on-demand customer easier access to FOX+ content in Taiwan and the Philippines.

“Innovative features and understanding of subscription payment challenges are instrumental in our plans to create an enhanced FOX+ customer experience in Asia. With Adyen, our subscribers can now pay with credit cards and enjoy access to our amazing host of content from the latest TV series, Hollywood blockbusters, inspiring documentaries and live sports,” said John Kotsaftis, Executive Vice President, Digital and FOX+, FOX Networks Group.

Through this business collaboration with Adyen, FOX+ will be able to accept credit card payments that are integral to a frictionless subscriptions business in Asia. Adyen’s end-to-end solution also enables consolidated reporting across Asia, resulting in greater operational efficiency. The payment platform’s unique visibility on the entire payment flow also provides valuable data insight for FOX+ to continue optimizing their payments process for greater revenue and customer loyalty.

“Across markets, we see that offering trusted payment methods is key to growing revenue and customer loyalty. This is especially important for subscription businesses like FOX+ who must ensure consistent and uninterrupted service for subscribers. With our in-depth understanding of local payment preferences, we are excited to work with FOX+ as they expand their offering and optimize customer experiences across Asia,” said Warren Hayashi, President of Adyen Asia-Pacific.

For more information, please visit www.adyen.com.

About Adyen





Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the payments platform of choice for many of the world’s leading companies, providing a modern end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard, and consumers’ globally preferred payment methods. Adyen delivers frictionless payments across online, mobile, and in-store channels. With offices across the world, Adyen serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Cathay Pacific, Grab, Klook, Lorna Jane, Freelancer.com, Kogan.com and Showpo.

About FOX Networks Group





FOX Networks Group Asia (FNG Asia) is 21st Century Fox’s multi-media business in Asia Pacific and the Middle East. FNG Asia develops, produces and distributes entertainment, sports, factual and movie channels in 14 languages. The FNG Asia portfolio includes over 30 channel brands, on both linear and non-linear platforms, including FOX Sports, FOX Life, FOX Movies, National Geographic, Nat Geo Wild, Nat Geo People, SCM (formerly STAR Chinese Movies) and SCC (formerly STAR Chinese Channel) and its on-demand video-streaming service FOX+. As the region’s leading broadcaster, FNG Asia reaches more than 580 million cumulative homes with offices in Hong Kong, China, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, India, Australia and the UAE. FNG Asia is a fully owned subsidiary of 21st Century Fox.

About FOX+





FOX+ is the only video-streaming service in Asia that combines TV series, movies and live sports, in one place, accessible from any device, at any time and in HD. With a combination of first-run Hollywood blockbusters and hit Chinese series and movies, plus exclusive live sports, FOX+ is the ultimate destination for entertainment. More than 11,000 hours of programming across multiple genres are available, comprising of the most popular content from global movie studios and television channels, as well as original FOX programming and exclusive FOX+ content.