Fox News anchor says the attorney general’s characterization of the Russia report was ‘almost exactly the opposite’ of Mueller’s findings

The Fox News anchor Bret Baier said he was “struck” by the former special counsel Robert Mueller’s Wednesday statement concerning his Russia investigation report, which Baier said contradicted President Donald Trump’s claims.

“This was not, as the president says time and time again ‘no collusion, no obstruction.’ It was much more nuanced than that,” Baier said on Fox Wednesday afternoon.

Baier also took a swipe at Attorney General William Barr, who controversially concluded that Trump didn’t commit illegal obstruction of justice.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Fox News anchor Bret Baier said he was “struck” by the former special counsel Robert Mueller’s Wednesday statement concerning his Russia investigation report, which Baier said contradicted President Donald Trump’s claims.

“I was struck by the tone and tenor of those remarks, as he laid out his case, wrapping up this report. This was not, as the president says time and time again ‘no collusion, no obstruction.’ It was much more nuanced than that,” Baier said on Fox News Wednesday afternoon.

Baier pointed out that Mueller explicitly said that his team of investigators and prosecutors did not find that Trump clearly hadn’t committed a crime – despite the president’s claims to the contrary.

In his 448-page report and in his Wednesday statement, Mueller said that Department of Justice policy precluded him from accusing or charging the president with a crime. He specifically said the president had not been exonerated and pointed to it being Congress’ duty to determine whether the president broke the law.

Read more: Nancy Pelosi refuses to budge on impeaching Trump amid Democratic outcry

“If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so,” Mueller said in his first public statement about the two-year probe.

Baier also took a swipe at Attorney General William Barr, who controversially concluded that Trump didn’t commit illegal obstruction of justice.

“It was not anywhere as clear cut as Attorney General Bill Barr said. In fact, it was almost exactly the opposite: not clear cut,” he said.