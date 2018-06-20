Fox News blasts Parkland survivor’s campaign against Laura Ingraham as an attempt ‘to silence diverse viewpoints by agenda-driven intimidation efforts’

Fox News issued a statement slamming Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg after he called for advertisers to cut ties with host Laura Ingraham’s show.

“Fox News will never tolerate or give in to attempts to silence diverse viewpoints by agenda-driven intimidation efforts,” the network said in a statement.

During her show on Monday, Ingraham said that children being held in migrant detention centers were being “temporarily housed in what are essentially summer camps,” sparking outrage.

Fox News is coming out against David Hogg after the Parkland shooting survivor reignited his campaign against host Laura Ingraham.

On her show on Monday, Ingraham downplayed how the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy was affecting children at the US-Mexico border. The policy prioritizes criminal prosecutions of adults suspected of trying to cross the border illegally, causing any children they are traveling with to be separated from them.

As many criticized the detention centers as abusive, Ingraham said the migrant children were being “temporarily housed in what are essentially summer camps.”

The statement sparked outrage online. On Tuesday, Hogg tweeted a list of Ingraham’s advertisers, calling for people who opposed the host to contact the companies and call for them to cut advertising on Ingraham’s Fox News show.

“Fox News will never tolerate or give in to attempts to silence diverse viewpoints by agenda-driven intimidation efforts,” Fox News said in a statement to Business Insider.

Hogg seemed to respond to the statement with a subtweet on Tuesday evening.

“The only agenda I’m driven by is saving lives and helping people,” Hogg tweeted.

Fox News also pointed to Ingraham’s efforts in Guatemala as evidence of her commitment to children. Ingraham adopted a daughter from Guatemala in 2008.

“Laura Ingraham’s very personal, on-the-ground commitment to the plight of impoverished and abandoned children – specifically in Guatemala – speaks for itself,” the statement reads. “So too does her strong belief in a commonsense, legal immigration system, which will continue to be a focus of her show.”

As of Wednesday, none of Ingraham’s advertisers had announced plans to cut ties with the show. None of the companies, including Ace Hardware, John Deere, and Sirius XM responded to Business Insider’s requests for comment.

This is not the first time that Hogg has called for advertisers to cut ties with Ingraham’s show. In March, Hogg called for a boycott of Ingraham’s advertisers after the host mocked Hogg by saying he “whines” about college rejections. More than a dozen brands later said they would pull their ads from the show.