Fox News host Brian Kilmeade says migrants are ‘mocking’ Trump’s border wall by walking around it

caption U.S. President Donald Trump speaks while participating in a tour of U.S.-Mexico border wall prototypes near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in San Diego, California. U.S., March 13, 2018. source Reuters

Trump has faced ongoing obstacles to building a wall along the US-Mexico border, which was one of his signature campaign promises.

“Fox and Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade on Friday said migrants were “mocking” the border wall President Donald Trump is attempting to build along the US-Mexico border because they walked around it.

“More than 100 migrants … just mocking the wall. Seen walking right around the unfinished wall. See, this is the reason to finish it, Congress,” Kilmeade said in reference to video footage that appeared to show migrants moving around an obstacle to cross the US-Mexico border.

Brian Kilmeade accuses migrants of "mocking the wall" by walking around it. pic.twitter.com/1QUVoqRfII — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) June 7, 2019

This comes amid a surge in migrants at the border that has seen record levels of apprehensions by US Customs and Border Protection.

Meanwhile, there’s been little progress on the wall Trump pledged to build along the US-Mexico border during his 2016 presidential campaign. Trump in February declared a national emergency to obtain funding for the wall after sparring with Democrats in Congress on the issue, but has since faced obstacles in the courts.

There’s roughly 650 miles of fencing of various types on the southern border, which is nearly 2,000 miles long. Trump has said he wants a barrier made out of concrete or steel to cover about 1,000 miles along the border, but hasn’t been able to obtain funding from Congress.

No new miles of barrier had been built as of January 2019, according to The New York Times, but roughly 40 miles of replacement barriers have been built or started.

Congress in February approved roughly $1.4 billion to be allocated toward 55 miles of new barrier, but Trump was not satisfied and declared a national emergency to tap into $6.7 billion from the military and other sources.

As noted above, however, this process continues to face legal hurdles as Trump and his allies rail against Democrats for not supporting his agenda.