Fox News’ Britt McHenry says she has a brain tumor

caption Britt McHenry. source Mary F. Calvert For The Washington Post via Getty Images

Fox News commentator and former ESPN reporter Britt McHenry announced on Friday that she has a brain tumor.

McHenry, 33, said she has to undergo surgery, adding that she has an “amazing medical team.”

Meghan McCain, Megyn Kelly, "SportsCenter" anchor Kevin Negandhi, and senior Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean, and others sent McHenry messages of support on Twitter.

McHenry, 33, made the announcement on Twitter Thursday, saying she wanted to keep the health issue “relatively private.”

“As usual, things are being said without my consent,” she said. “I have a brain tumor. I’m with an amazing medical team and surgery is imminent. Thank you for continued support and understanding at this time.”

Earlier this week McHenry said on Twitter that she was having an MRI on her neck and brain and was “pretty nervous,” as it was her first time.

“I had good & bad news today. Overwhelmed by the support by friends & strangers alike. With the best surgeons and doctors. Just another thing to take on,” McHenry, who joined Fox Nation in 2018, later said. “Please I can’t stress enough, make your check-ups. Get an MRI early. It could have saved me.”

MRI tomorrow for neck and brain. Never had one before, pretty nervous. ???? — Britt McHenry (@BrittMcHenry) February 25, 2020

I had good & bad news today. Overwhelmed by the support by friends & strangers alike. With the best surgeons and doctors. Just another thing to take on ????????. Please I can’t stress enough, make your check-ups. Get an MRI early. It could have saved me. — Britt McHenry (@BrittMcHenry) February 26, 2020

I was trying to keep this relatively private. But as usual, things are being said without my consent. I have a brain tumor. I’m with an amazing medical team and surgery is imminent. Thank you for continued support and understanding at this time. — Britt McHenry (@BrittMcHenry) February 27, 2020

Several people in the media industry sent McHenry messages of support on Friday, including Meghan McCain, Megyn Kelly, “SportsCenter” anchor Kevin Negandhi, and senior Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean.

McHenry has been a host on Fox Nation’s “UN-PC” show since the streaming service launched in February 2018. Prior to that, she spent four years with ESPN.