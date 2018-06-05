Fox News is coming under fire for using photos of Eagles players praying during segment on NFL anthem dispute

caption Fox News ran a segment including images that falsely implied Eagles players were kneeling during the national anthem last season. source @FoxNews / Twitter

The White House on Monday disinvited the Philadelphia Eagles from its traditional post-championship visit after some players indicated they would not be attending.

While covering the news, Fox News falsely implied that Eagles players knelt during the anthem this year, showing images of players kneeling in prayer before and after games while talking about the White House’s decision.

Eagles tight end Zach Ertz responded on Twitter, calling the segment “propaganda.”

On Monday the White House disinvited the Philadelphia Eagles from their ceremonial White House visit.

The Eagles were prepared to carry on with the visit with a smaller delegation from the team, but the White House instead chose to cancel their invitation altogether.

While reporting the story, Fox News appeared to imply that Philadelphia Eagles players had been kneeling during the anthem throughout the year. However, the images that they used were of players kneeling in prayer, removed from the playing of the anthem, rather than kneeling during the anthem in protest of police brutality and racial inequality.

You can watch the segment below.

Some Eagles players did participate in the ongoing protests of police brutality, but not by kneeling during the anthem. Safety Malcolm Jenkins raised his fist as the anthem played, while other players stood arm-in-arm or with their arm around Butler in solidarity.

Tight end Zach Ertz, who was shown kneeling during the Fox News segment, took to Twitter to express his anger over the matter.

This can’t be serious…. Praying before games with my teammates, well before the anthem, is being used for your propaganda?! Just sad, I feel like you guys should have to be better than this… https://t.co/kYeyH2zXdK — Zach Ertz (@ZERTZ_86) June 5, 2018

The White House said it still plans to host some Eagles fans today for a ceremony “that will honor our great country, pay tribute to the heroes who fight to protect it, and loudly and proudly play the National Anthem,” according to a statement.