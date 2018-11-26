A Fox News guest suggested that the tear gas being used on migrants at the border was so ‘natural’ you could ‘put it on your nachos’

caption Ron Colburn, a former Border Patrol deputy who is now president of the Border Patrol Foundation. source Fox News/Twitter

Ron Colburn, the president of the Border Patrol Foundation, has defended the use of tear gas on migrants at the US-Mexico border.

He said that the tear gas was “natural” and that “you could actually put it on your nachos and eat it.”

Videos and photos posted to social media on Sunday showed US border authorities firing tear gas at migrants at the border near San Ysidro, California.

A “Fox and Friends” guest downplayed the use of tear gas against migrants at the US-Mexico border over the weekend, saying on Monday that the spray was “natural” and could be put on “nachos.”

Ron Colburn, a former Border Patrol deputy who is now president of the nonprofit Border Patrol Foundation, said using tear gas against the migrants on Sunday was “absolutely” warranted.

“To clarify, the type of deterrent being used is OC pepper spray,” Colburn told the “Fox and Friends” cohost Steve Doocy. “It’s literally water, pepper, with a small amount of alcohol for evaporation purposes. It’s natural. You could actually put it on your nachos and eat it. So it’s a good way of deterring people without long-term harm.”

Oleoresin capsicum spray, also known as OC pepper spray, contains an oily resin derived from chili peppers at a high concentration, according to Medical News Today.

A report from the International Network of Civil Liberties Organizations and Physicians for Human Rights found that OC sprays might contain toxic chemicals that make their side effects harder to treat.

Colburn wasn’t questioned about his claim, as Doocy continued to speak about the tear gas.

“It looks like [Mexican officials] are trying to review videotape and figure out who some of these people were who stormed the border and they’re going to deport them back to their country of origin,” Doocy said.

The migrants attempting to enter the United States are members of the so-called migrant caravan, which President Donald Trump criticized in the weeks leading up to the US midterm elections.

Though Colburn specifically mentioned nachos, a Mexican dish, the caravan consists mostly of people from Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador.

Trump has sent thousands of US troops to the border in an attempt to block the migrants from entering the United States to claim asylum.

Videos and photos posted to social media on Sunday showed US border authorities firing tear gas at members of the migrant caravan after the group left a makeshift shelter in Tijuana to head for San Ysidro, the largest port of entry on the southern US border.