Fox News host apologizes for describing removal of Trump’s ‘Home Alone 2’ cameo as ‘censorship’

After mischaracterizing a Canadian broadcast’s edit of “Home Alone 2” as “censorship,” Fox News host Katie Pavlich issued an on-air correction.

In 2014, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) cut Donald Trump’s cameo from the holiday movie to make room for commercials.

Pavlich’s co-host Ed Henry initially described the edit as “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” with Pavlich noting that it was “also censorship,” prompting Trump to tweet that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “doesn’t much like my making him pay up on NATO or Trade!”

The host corrected herself on Friday, saying “I was saying it would have been censorship if they did it now, because it would have been political […] however, it is still stupid.”

A Fox News host issued a correction after she described the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation’s (CBC) removal of Donald Trump’s cameo in “Home Alone 2” as “censorship.”

Katie Pavlich first agreed on Thursday with her co-host Ed Henry that the cut scene was a result of “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” saying it was “also censorship.” The scene was cut in 2014 for holiday broadcasts of the family film so that the channel could add more commercial time.

Trump tweeted his own political assessment of the apolitical cut, writing that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “doesn’t much like my making him pay up on NATO or Trade!”

caption Fox cohost of “The Five” Katie Pavlich welcomes Columbus Zoo for Animals Are Great Segment at Fox News Channel Studios on September 12, 2019 in New York City. source Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images

But Pavlich corrected herself on Friday, once the CBC confirmed that the cut was edited into the holiday broadcast two years before Trump was elected president.

“I was saying it would have been censorship if they did it now,” Pavlich said during “The Five,” which she co-hosts. “Because it would have been political. But it happened before he was president. So I apologize for that. However, it is still stupid.”

The controversy over the removal of the 7-second cameo enraged Donald Trump Jr., who posted a lengthy caption on Instagram (that is still up) saying “The media should go register as a lobbyist for the Leftists. Their bias is so flagrant they don’t even pretend to hide it anymore.”