A Fox News host fact-checked the Trump administration’s climate record during the president’s speech about his environmental achievements

Fox News host Shepard Smith fact-checked President Donald Trump on Monday night about the administration’s environmental record.

Smith cited a New York Times report to highlight the more than 80 environmental rules and regulations that have been repealed or rolled back under the Trump administration.

Trump spent Sunday night blasting Fox News in a series of heated tweets.

President Donald Trump hasn’t been too happy with Fox News, his preferred cable news network, as of late.

Despite his close-knit relationship with hosts like Tucker Carlson, Lou Dobbs, and Sean Hannity, the president slammed Fox News’ weekend coverage in a series of heated tweets on Sunday, accusing the network of “loading up with Democrats,” and taking a jab at the New York Times, writing that Fox News uses “Fake unsourced @nytimes as a ‘source’ of information.”

Watching @FoxNews weekend anchors is worse than watching low ratings Fake News @CNN, or Lyin’ Brian Williams (remember when he totally fabricated a War Story trying to make himself into a hero, & got fired. A very dishonest journalist!) and the crew of degenerate…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2019

As Trump lauded his administration’s environmental record on Monday night, Fox News host Shepard Smith ignored the president’s Sunday night jabs, instead cutting into his live speech to highlight how those climate policies are actually “widely criticized by environmentalists and academics.”

President Trump left out quite a few facts when talking about his environmental record today – but @ShepNewsTeam filled in the gaps on @FOXNews ???? pic.twitter.com/kyOqwccQHS — Sen. Maggie Hassan (@SenatorHassan) July 8, 2019

“Harvard Law school and Columbia Law, among others, have comprehensive environmental trackers that identify deregulatory efforts related to the environment,” Smith said on his show, “Shepard Smith Reporting.” He then cited New York Times reporting that found more than 80 environmental rules and regulations that have been repealed or rolled back under the Trump administration.

“In air pollution and emissions, ten rules have been overturned and 12 more removals are in the process. On drilling and extraction, nine overturned. Nine more in progress. On infrastructure and planning, 12 overturned. On protection of animals, eight overturned. Three gone regarding toxic substances and safety. On water pollution, four rules and regulations overturned,” Smith said.