Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle is leaving the network to campaign for Trump with her boyfriend, Donald Trump Jr.

caption The president’s eldest son, Donald Trump, Jr., is rumored to be dating Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle. source AP; Invision; Business Insider/Rebecca Harrington

Kimberly Guilfoyle, a longtime Fox News host, will leave the network to join her boyfriend Donald Trump Jr. on the campaign trail.

Guilfoyle will likely take a job at America First Policies, a pro-Trump non-profit, which has worked to recruit her, according to a source who spoke with CNN.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, a longtime Fox News host, will leave the network to join Donald Trump Jr., whom she is dating, and President Donald Trump’s team on the campaign trail, multiple news outlets reported Friday.

Guilfoyle will likely take a job at America First Policies, a pro-Trump non-profit, which has worked to recruit her, according to a source who spoke with CNN. The Fox personality is a favorite of the president’s, and was under consideration for the White House press secretary role both during the presidential transition and after former press secretary Sean Spicer’s resignation in July 2017.

Guilfoyle remained in her role as a co-host of Fox’s weekday opinion show “The Five” even as she engaged in talks for a White House job, and after her relationship with the president’s eldest son was made public. A network spokesperson said that Guilfoyle’s potential position in the administration fell through in part because of her “long-term contract” with Fox.

Trump Jr., 40, confirmed the rumors of his relationship with Guilfoyle, 49, in a series of Instagram posts late last month showing the couple vacationing in Montana. Trump Jr.’s wife of 12 years, Vanessa Haydon Trump, filed for divorce in March.

Guilfoyle has been married twice before – first to former San Francisco mayor and now California’s lieutenant governor Gavin Newsom, whom she divorced in 2005, and then to interior designer Eric Villency from 2006 to 2009.