Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle is leaving the network to campaign for Trump with her boyfriend, Donald Trump Jr.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, a longtime Fox News host, will leave the network to join Donald Trump Jr., whom she is dating, and President Donald Trump’s team on the campaign trail, multiple news outlets reported Friday.
Guilfoyle will likely take a job at America First Policies, a pro-Trump non-profit, which has worked to recruit her, according to a source who spoke with CNN.
Trump Jr., 40, and Guilfoyle, 49, have been rumored to in a relationship since May, and Trump Jr. confirmed the rumors in a series of Instagram posts late last month showing the couple vacationing in Montana. Trump Jr.’s wife of 12 years, Vanessa Haydon Trump, filed for divorce in March.
Guilfoyle has been married twice before – first to California’s lieutenant governor Gavin Newsom, whom she divorced in 2005, and then to interior designer Eric Villency from 2006 to 2009.