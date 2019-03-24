Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders more popular than Trump, according to head-to-head comparisons in Fox News poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders are favored to President Donald Trump, a new Fox News poll released Sunday showed.

The two also topped the list of preferred Democratic candidates, with Sanders 15 percentage points ahead of third-choice Sen. Kamala Harris.

This is the latest in several polls that project distinctly higher favor among the 2020 field for the two Democrats.

Respondents sharply favored the Democrats over other candidates in the field, but in head-to-head match ups, people cast Biden as topping the president by seven points, slightly more than Sanders’ three-point lead in favor over Trump.

The president led other Democrats Sen. Kamala Harris and Sen. Elizabeth Warren by two percentage points, which, in addition to Sander’s lead, is within the poll’s margin of error.

This is the latest poll showing Biden and Sanders well ahead of the rest of the crowded Democratic field. A poll of likely Iowa caucus-voters found the two were the only candidates to crack more than 10% support, out of a field of 20 potential candidates.

Of the Democratic primary voters who were questioned for the poll, 31% favored Biden and 23% picked Sanders. The two top choices were 15 points ahead of Sen. Kamala Harris, who came in third among respondents.

Democratic voters also prioritized backing a candidate who could beat Trump (51%) and someone who supports Medicare for all (67%.)

The poll involved responses from 1,002 randomly chosen registered voters nationwide, including 403 Democratic primary voters from who were contacted from March 17 to 20, 2019.

Though Sanders announced his run in February, Biden has long teased his intentions for 2020, but an official announcement is expected to come by early April.

Trump has taken notice of the high-profile Democrats as discussion swirled about their potential runs, calling Biden “low I.Q.” and saying Sanders “missed his time” for the White House after not capturing the party’s nomination in 2016.