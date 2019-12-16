A new Fox News poll found that a majority of voters think Trump abused his power and should be impeached

caption U.S. President Donald Trump. source Reuters

A new poll from Fox News found that a majority of US voters believe President Donald Trump abused his power and should be impeached.

The poll, conducted from December 8 to December 11, found that 53% of voters think Trump abused his power, while 38% said he didn’t. Meanwhile, 50% of voters think Trump should be impeached and removed from office, while 4% believe he should be impeached but not removed, and 41% said he shouldn’t be impeached at all.

The results represent a slight shift from Fox’s previous poll, conducted in late October, which found 49% of voters supported impeachment and removal.

The latest poll also found that 48% of voters think Trump obstructed Congress, while 34% believe he didn’t. And 45% of voters say Trump committed bribery, while 35% say he did not.

The poll, which comes from the president’s favorite television network, will likely frustrate Trump as he continues battling Democrats on impeachment and claiming he did nothing wrong.

At the center of the proceedings are Trump’s efforts to strongarm Ukraine into interfering in the 2020 election by delivering political dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden and the Democrats. While Trump was engaged in this pressure campaign, he withheld nearly $400 million in vital military aid and a White House meeting that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky desperately sought.

The catalyst for the impeachment proceedings was a whistleblower complaint detailing a July 25 phone call between Trump and Zelensky, during which the US president repeatedly pressed his Ukrainian counterpart to do his bidding.

A cascade of witness testimony since that complaint emerged showed that the phone call was just one data point in a months-long by Trump and his allies to force Ukraine to accede to his political demands.

Testimony also revealed that Ukrainian officials were aware of the freeze in security assistance at the time of the phone call, and that Zelensky was ready to cave to Trump’s demands but was able to pull out at the last minute because the whistleblower complaint became public.

Last week, the Democratic-led House of Representatives unveiled two articles of impeachment against Trump; the first one charges him with abuse of power and the second with obstruction of Congress.

The former relates to what Democrats say was Trump’s effort to use the power of his office to bully a critical but weaker ally into giving him information against a domestic political rival. The latter relates to Trump’s stonewalling of lawful congressional oversight and subpoena power once it started the impeachment inquiry.

Both articles passed the House Judiciary Committee last week by a vote of 23-17, along party lines. The full House is expected to vote on the articles on Wednesday, and if they pass, impeachment proceedings will move to the Republican-controlled Senate, which is widely expected to acquit the president.