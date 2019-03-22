Only 12% of Republican Fox News viewers believe climate change is man-made

Only 12% of Republican Fox News viewers believe that climate change is a result of human activity, according to a new survey.

Climate scientists believe with more than 95% certainty that current global warming trends are man-made, according to NASA.

The study was published by two Democratic political strategy groups, who argue that Fox News viewers are difficult to persuade.

Fox News viewers don’t believe scientists’ conclusion that climate change is caused by global warming, according to a study published by two Democratic strategy group.

Only 12% of Republican Fox News viewers believe that climate change is man-made, compared with 60% of Americans overall and 28% of Republicans who don’t watch Fox News.

Climate scientists believe with more than 95% certainty that current global warming trends are a result of human activity, according to NASA.

The study was commissioned by Navigator, a research project backed by the Democratic political strategy groups Global Strategy Group and GBA strategies, according to The Daily Beast. The study is meant to figure out the differences in views between Fox News viewers and other Republicans for messaging purposes.

It concluded that Fox News viewers are in an “alternate reality” of information called the “FoxHole” and are difficult to persuade. 78% of them, for example, also believe President Donald Trump’s administration has accomplished more than any other administration in history.

The study was published shortly after Democrats blacklisted Fox News from hosting presidential primary debates. Party officials argued the network has an “inappropriate” relationship with the Trump administration – until recently, former Fox executive Bill Shine served as White House Deputy Chief of Staff and White House Communications Director, and Fox News hosts Jeanine Pirro and Sean Hannity have both appeared with Trump at campaign rallies.

Fox News has also been dealing with other struggles this month. It suspended Pirro after she failed to apologize for suggesting Rep. Ilhan Omar’s choice to wear a hijab is “antithetical to the constitution.” Another host on the network, Tucker Carlson, has been widely criticized and lost advertisers after Media Matters unearthed old recordings from a radio show where he made sexist and racist comments.

Climate science has long been rejected by members of the conservative movement. Trump frequently tweets falsehoods about global warming when the weather is cold.