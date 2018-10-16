Tucker Carlson says he ‘can’t really go to restaurants anymore’ because people keep screaming profanities at him

caption Fox News host Tucker Carlson speaks at Business Insider’s IGNITION conference. source Getty Images/Business Insider

Fox News host Tucker Carlson said he can’t go to restaurants in Washington, DC, anymore because he gets “yelled at” by other diners, who shout curse words at him.

Speaking to the National Review’s “The Jamie Weinstein Show” on Monday, Carlson said: “I don’t feel threatened, but having someone scream, ‘F— you!’ at a restaurant, it just wrecks your meal.”

He told Weinstein: “I can’t really go to a lot of restaurants anymore because I get yelled at.”

Carlson said he only goes to one restaurant regularly now: “I go there because I love it and nobody hassles me.”

“I can’t wait for this revolution to end, so I can go back out to dinner.”

In the interview Carlson also spoke about his early support for the Iraq War, praised President Donald Trump’s “bravery,” spoke about his new book “Ship of Fools,” and gave his view on the current state of US politics.