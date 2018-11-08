‘You are not safe’: Protestors sieged Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s DC home in the middle of the night

caption Tucker Carlson appearing on Fox Business. source Fox Business/YouTube

Protesters thronged Tucker Carlson’s Washington, DC, family home on Wednesday night chanting insults, threats, and demanding he move from the city.

In two videos shared on social media, the group chanted: “We know where you sleep at night,” and told him “you are not safe.”

The Fox News “Tucker Carlson Tonight” host told the network he was at work at the time, but his wife and four kids were home.

One video was posted by “Smash Racism DC,” famous for chasing Ted Cruz out of a DC restaurant over his support of Brett Kavanaugh.

An group of protesters seiged the home of Fox News host Tucker Carlson and his family on Wednesday night, ringing his doorbell and chanting threatening messages.

A YouTube video of the event which originated on now-suspended Twitter page “Smash Racism DC,” is poorly lit, but a lead protester says calls Carlson a racist and a fascist before breaking into threatening chants.

“Tucker Carlson, we will fight, we know where you sleep at night,” the group chanted.

Here’s the video, quoted extensively by US news outlets:

In a separate video, posted by The Daily Caller reporter Benny Johnson on Twitter, the group seems to threaten Carlson’s family, telling the Fox News host he is “not safe.”

The size of the protest group is not known.

Carlson later told Fox News that his wife was at home with his four children at the time, but he missed it as he was at Fox News’ studios in Washington preparing his show.

Fox News said that activists rang Carlson’s doorbell and broke his oak door.

Carlson also alleges one protester was caught on security video mentioning a pipe bomb, Fox News said.

Read more: Tucker Carlson says he ‘can’t really go to restaurants anymore’ because people keep screaming profanities at him.

The network said Carlson told them by phone: “Here’s the problem, I have four children. I never thought twice about leaving them home alone, but this is the reaction because this group doesn’t like my TV show.”

“Smash Racism DC,” the group who first posted the video on Twitter, claimed responsibility for chasing Ted Cruz out of a DC restaurant in September by chanting “we believe survivors” during Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings.

Business Insider reported Carlson said he was regularly heckled in Washington restaurants. He said: “Having someone scream, ‘F— you!’ at a restaurant, it just wrecks your meal,” appearing on the National Review podcast “The Jamie Weinstein Show” in October.

Business Insider tried to reach Smash Racism DC for comment, but has received no response.