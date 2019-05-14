Fox News viewers are more likely to support Bernie Sanders than people who watch MSNBC

caption Fox News Anchor Bret Baier and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). source Mark Makela/Getty Images

A new poll shows that Fox News viewers are more likely to support Sen. Bernie Sanders than those who typically get their news from MSNBC.

Every other 2020 Democratic included in the poll had more support among MSNBC viewers than those who tend to watch Fox.

Sanders did a town hall with Fox News last month, and other 2020 Democrats are following his lead.

The poll found that 22% of Fox News viewers who also identified as potential Democratic primary voters back Sanders compared to just 13% of MSNBC viewers.

The only candidate with more support among Fox News viewers than Sanders was Joe Biden (42%), but the former vice president also had more support among MSNBC viewers overall (44%).

Fox News tends to present a conservative perspective on issues and is President Donald Trump’s preferred broadcaster, making it somewhat surprising a significant portion of its viewers would support a self-declared democratic socialist like Sanders. Meanwhile, MSNBC is a network that appeals to liberals.

A Pew Research Center survey from January 2017, for example, found most Trump voters got their news from Fox while MSNBC was the No. 2 choice for people who backed former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Sanders did a town hall with Fox News last month, which was seen as a major success for both the senator and the network with over 2.5 million viewers.

The Vermont senator’s positive performance in the town hall gained Trump’s attention and seemed to set a new standard for other 2020 Democrats. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota has since done a town hall with Fox and other 2020 Democrats are poised to follow suit, including Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York.