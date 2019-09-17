Foxconn billionaire Terry Gou drops his bid for Taiwan’s presidency

Billionaire Terry Gou surprised with an announcement that he was no longer running for Taiwanese presidency on September 16, 2019. Reuters

Taiwanese billionaire Terry Gou has dropped his plan to join the presidential race for the 2020 election, a move that could prevent a split vote for the opposition Kuomintang in the upcoming election.

In a late-night statement on Monday that surprised local politicians and news media, Guo said he would spend more time in engaging the public and offering his views on what he thinks would be best for Taiwan and its future.

“I decided to run for president all because I hope to lead [all sectors] in Taiwan to battle for economy, but after I took part in the campaign, all I saw was politicians instigating hatred, confrontation and popularism in society for the sake of their own interests,” his said in the statement, which was released by his office.

Gou, who founded the Apple supplier Foxconn, said he wondered if these problems would end if he ran for the presidency or dropped his bid once and for all.

Guo said that he chose not to run after thorough deliberation, and that his decision had nothing to do with others persuading him to drop his bid.

“Because I hope [the campaign] can return to reasonable discussion and policy sector, so I decide not to run for 2020 presidential poll,” he said.

His statement came after local news media reports said he was expected to submit his application to run as an independent, challenging incumbent Tsai Ing-wen from the Democratic Progressive Party and Han Kuo-yu from the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) for the election in January.

On Monday, Gou spokeswoman Tsai Chin-yu said people within his camp had opposing views about the billionaire’s candidacy.

“Mr Gou is not afraid to fight … and any [final] decision he makes is for the sake of the country and the interest of Taiwan as well as its future, and this is why it takes him a long time to decide whether the decision is a good one,” she said.

The possibility of Gou running as an independent emerged two months ago after he lost the KMT primaries.

Last week, Gou cancelled his KMT membership, adding fuel to speculation of an independent candidacy.

The withdrawal came after the KMT published a half-page advertisement in several major newspapers, appealing for unity and asking Gou to support Han.

Gou said that the century-old party had long lost its ideals, and that Taiwanese voters would never agree with the “out-of-date” KMT, whose decision makers put their own interests before those of the party.

He also said the KMT primaries were conducted in favour of Han, and he has refused to meet the official candidate or KMT chairman Wu Den-yih.

Under Taiwanese law, Gou was required to submit an application and name his running mate by Tuesday if he wanted to run. He then would have had until November 2 to gain at least 280,000 endorsements from supporters to be eligible.

Opinion polls released by the Cross-Strait Policy Association on Thursday showed Tsai leading Han by 50.1 per cent to 33.7 per cent.

If Gou had joined the race, polls placed him third with 23.2 per cent of the vote, behind Tsai with 38.7 per cent and Han with 26.7 per cent.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST