France’s 19-year-old wonderkid is donating his World Cup winnings to charity — and the total could be more than $500,000

caption France’s Kylian Mbappe celebrates with the trophy after winning the World Cup source REUTERS / Kai Pfaffenbach

Kylian Mbappé is as generous as he is talented, it turns out.

France’s 19-year-old soccer star is reportedly donating his entire World Cup winnings to charity.

Mbappé’s wages over the tournament were estimated to be around £17,000 ($22,500) per game, in addition to a bonus of £265,000 ($351,000) for winning the tournament.

The charity of Mbappé’s choice helps get hospitalised and disabled children into sport.

Kylian Mbappé had a World Cup that made pundits drool.

The 19-year-old scored four goals in seven games and dazzled spectators with his mercurial pace and composure under pressure – and it helped France to victory.

Mbappé’s wages are estimated by Sports Illustrated to be around £17,000 ($22,500) per game, as well as a £265,000 ($351,000) bonus for winning the tournament. Given that France played seven games throughout the World Cup, Mbappé’s earnings totalled just over $500,000 – but he won’t see a penny of it.

L’Equipe reports that the French wonderkid is donating his winnings to the Premiers de Cordée association, a charity that offers sporting opportunities to hospitalised and disabled children.

source Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Sebastien Ruffin, general manager of the charity Premiers de Cordee told Le Parisien: “He’s a great person. When his schedule allows it, he intervenes for us with pleasure.

“He has a very good [relationship] with the children, he always finds the right [words] to encourage them. I sometimes even feel that [he] takes more pleasure to play with the kids than the kids themselves.”

Mbappé caught the attention of soccer legend Pelé after he became the second youngest player in history to score in a World Cup final. Their exchange on Twitter highlights the young man’s class and humility.

The king will always remain king ???? — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) July 16, 2018

“He is the guy who will be standing up on that Ballon d’Or podium in years to come,” former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand said after the final.

If Mbappé’s generosity continues to correlate with his talent, the world will be a better place for it.