France wins thrilling World Cup final over Croatia to lift the trophy for the first time in 20 years

source Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

France soundly defeated Croatia 4-2 in the World Cup final on Sunday, lifting the trophy for the first time since 1998.

While Croatia was in total control in the early minutes of the match, it was France who would strike first, when Antoine Griezmann struck a free kick into the box that caught the head of Croatian Mario Mandzukic for an own goal to give Les Bleus a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute.

Croatia would respond not long after, with Ivan Perisic equalizing with a brilliant strike from just outside the box, breathing new life into a Croatian side that had come from behind in every match of the knockout stage thus far.

But from there, France would take a lead that they refused to give up for the rest of the match.

The run started with a penalty kick awarded to Les Bleus after a VAR review determined a handball in the box. Griezmann sent the ball into the back of the net with a confident strike from the spot.

That 2-1 lead would hold into halftime. After Croatia came out of the break hot yet again, with more than a few chances to equalize, France shut the door on the match.

After Paul Pogba collected a ball at the top of the box, his initial strike was rejected, only for him to hit another shot home on his next attempt. With a 3-1 lead in the 59th, France began to celebrate like a team about to win the World Cup.

19-year-old wunderkind Kylian Mbappe would add another for France just minutes later, becoming the first teenager to score in a World Cup final since Pele.

Croatia would get one goal back after an egregious error from French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, but could never find the net again, leaving France to lift the trophy with a 4-2 victory.

