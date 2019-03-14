The new Women’s World Cup uniforms for every country

- source
- The 2019 Women’s World Cup starts on June 7 in France.
- Most of the 24 teams will have new kits for the tournament, and for the first time, many will have designs different than the men’s teams.
- The tournament will be heavily dominated by Nike and Adidas.
The marquee soccer tournament in the world this year will be the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France, and for the first time, many of the teams will have uniforms made just for them, rather than copies of the men’s kits.
The tournament will be dominated by Nike and Adidas, as those two brands will supply uniforms for 20 of the 24 teams (14 by Nike, and 6 by Adidas). Puma, Umbro, and Warrix will also be represented at the World Cup.
Take a look below at the new kits for the teams that will compete for the World Cup this summer.
Argentina home kit (has not been unveiled yet)
Adidas has not unveiled a new home kit for Argentina. The uniform shown above is what they wore during World Cup qualifying.
Argentina away kit (has not been unveiled yet)
Adidas has not unveiled a new away kit for Argentina.
Australia home kit
Australia away kit
Brazil home kit
Brazil away kit
Cameroon home kit (has not been unveiled yet)
Puma is no longer supplying kits for Cameroon, according to Footy Headlines, and a new uniform has not been unveiled. The set shown above is their most recent home kit.
Cameroon away kit (has not been unveiled yet)
A new away kit has not been unveiled for Cameroon.
Canada home kit
Canada away kit
Chile home kit
Chile away kit
China home kit
China away kit
England home kit
England away kit
France home kit
France away kit
Germany home kit
Germany away kit
Italy home kit (has not been unveiled yet)
Puma has not unveiled a new home kit for Italy. The uniform shown above is what they wore during World Cup qualifying.
Italy away kit (has not been unveiled yet)
Puma has not unveiled a new away kit for Italy.
Jamaica home kit
Jamaica away kit
Japan home kit (has not been unveiled yet)
Adidas has not yet unveiled a new home kit for Japan. The uniform shown above is what they wore during the recent SheBelieves Cup.
Japan away kit (has not been unveiled yet)
Adidas has not yet unveiled a new away kit for Japan. The uniform shown above is what they wore during the recent SheBelieves Cup.
Netherlands home kit
Netherlands away kit
New Zealand home kit
New Zealand away kit
Nigeria home kit
Nigeria away kit
Norway home kit
Norway away kit
Scotland home kit
Scotland away kit
South Africa home kit
South Africa away kit
South Korea home kit
South Korea away kit
Spain home kit
Spain away kit (has not been unveiled yet)
Adidas has not yet unveiled a new away kit for Spain.
Sweden home kit
Sweden away kit (has not been unveiled yet)
Adidas has not yet unveiled a new away kit for Sweden.
Thailand home kit
Thailand away kit
United States home kit
United States away kit
