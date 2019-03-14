The new Women’s World Cup uniforms for every country

caption New uniforms for the U.S. Women’s National Team for the 2019 World Cup. source Nike

The 2019 Women’s World Cup starts on June 7 in France.

Most of the 24 teams will have new kits for the tournament, and for the first time, many will have designs different than the men’s teams.

The tournament will be heavily dominated by Nike and Adidas.

The marquee soccer tournament in the world this year will be the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France, and for the first time, many of the teams will have uniforms made just for them, rather than copies of the men’s kits.

The tournament will be dominated by Nike and Adidas, as those two brands will supply uniforms for 20 of the 24 teams (14 by Nike, and 6 by Adidas). Puma, Umbro, and Warrix will also be represented at the World Cup.

Take a look below at the new kits for the teams that will compete for the World Cup this summer.

Argentina home kit (has not been unveiled yet)

Adidas has not unveiled a new home kit for Argentina. The uniform shown above is what they wore during World Cup qualifying.

Argentina away kit (has not been unveiled yet)

Adidas has not unveiled a new away kit for Argentina.

Australia home kit

source Nike

Australia away kit

source Nike

Brazil home kit

source Nike

Brazil away kit

source Nike

Cameroon home kit (has not been unveiled yet)

source BeIn Sports

Puma is no longer supplying kits for Cameroon, according to Footy Headlines, and a new uniform has not been unveiled. The set shown above is their most recent home kit.

Cameroon away kit (has not been unveiled yet)

A new away kit has not been unveiled for Cameroon.

Canada home kit

source Nike

Canada away kit

source Nike

Chile home kit

source Nike

Chile away kit

source Nike

China home kit

source Nike

China away kit

source Nike

England home kit

source Nike

England away kit

source Nike

France home kit

source Nike

France away kit

source Nike

Germany home kit

source Adidas

Germany away kit

source Adidas

Italy home kit (has not been unveiled yet)

source Peter De Voecht / Photonews via Getty Images

Puma has not unveiled a new home kit for Italy. The uniform shown above is what they wore during World Cup qualifying.

Italy away kit (has not been unveiled yet)

Puma has not unveiled a new away kit for Italy.

Jamaica home kit

source Umbro

Jamaica away kit

source Umbro

Japan home kit (has not been unveiled yet)

source Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Adidas has not yet unveiled a new home kit for Japan. The uniform shown above is what they wore during the recent SheBelieves Cup.

Japan away kit (has not been unveiled yet)

Adidas has not yet unveiled a new away kit for Japan. The uniform shown above is what they wore during the recent SheBelieves Cup.

Netherlands home kit

source Nike

Netherlands away kit

source Nike

New Zealand home kit

source Nike

New Zealand away kit

source Nike

Nigeria home kit

source Nike

Nigeria away kit

source Nike

Norway home kit

source Nike

Norway away kit

source Nike

Scotland home kit

source Adidas

Scotland away kit

source JD Sports; Adidas

South Africa home kit

source Nike

South Africa away kit

source Nike

South Korea home kit

source Nike

South Korea away kit

source Nike

Spain home kit

source Adidas

Spain away kit (has not been unveiled yet)

Adidas has not yet unveiled a new away kit for Spain.

Sweden home kit

source Adidas

Sweden away kit (has not been unveiled yet)

Adidas has not yet unveiled a new away kit for Sweden.

Thailand home kit

source Warrix

Thailand away kit

source Warrix

United States home kit

source Nike

United States away kit

source Nike

