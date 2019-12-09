Google’s parent company is adding Nobel-winning scientist Frances Arnold to its board, in Sundar Pichai’s first big move as chief exec

- Google parent company Alphabet announced on Monday that Frances Arnold, a scientist at the California Institute of Technology, will join the company’s board of directors.
- Arnold, who won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2018, will be one of three women on Alphabet’s 11-person board.
- Pichai’s announcement marks his first official move since taking over for founders Larry Page and Sergei Brin last week.
Google parent company Alphabet announced in a press release Monday that scientist Frances Arnold would join the company’s board of directors effective immediately. In a tweet, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said that “Frances brings incredible academic and industry expertise” and that he looks forward to looking with her.
In the press release, Arnold said: “I’ve long admired Alphabet’s commitment to technology and research, and to improving the lives of people around the world, and I’m excited to be a part of that.”
Arnold currently works at the California Institute of Technology and received the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2018 for her work developing a novel method of bioengineering that is “used in hundreds of laboratories and companies that make everything from laundry detergents to biofuels to medicines,” according to a press release from the school.
The move marks Pichai’s first official move as Alphabet CEO, a role he recently stepped into when Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin announced their resignation as Alphabet CEO and president, respectively. Page and Brin both remain on Alphabet’s board and maintain controlling shares of the company.