10 films that were supposed to be franchises, but never took off

caption Some franchise movies didn’t get past the first movie. source Walt Disney Pictures

In a world of “Hunger Games” movies and “Harry Potter” theme parks, not every film franchise can be a huge success.

Here are 10 films with built-in sequels that rarely made it past a first installment.

“A Series of Unfortunate Events” found a second life on television when the film franchise was abandoned.

caption Sequels to the first movie just never took off. source Paramount Pictures

Before the hit Netflix series of the same name, “A Series of Unfortunate Events” was a film which starred Jim Carrey, Liam Aiken, and Emily Browning. It was based on the first three novels in the Lemony Snicket book series which followed the Baudelaire orphans and their miserable lives.

Originally, Paramount Pictures had plans for an entire film franchise to follow the first movie. Though it was successful at the box office and generally received positive film reviews, a sequel was never put into production. Still, the Baudelaires would get another chance to tell their story years later when a television adaptation starring Neil Patrick Harris hit Netflix in 2017.

“Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” never gained momentum as a series.

caption The studio didn’t think it was successful enough to justify a sequel. source Touchstone Pictures

Based on the book series by Douglas Adams, the space comedy “Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” starred Martin Freeman, Sam Rockwell, Mos Def, and Zooey Deschanel. Critics generally found it likable and Empire magazine said it was a “very British, very funny sci-fi misadventure that’s guaranteed to win converts.”

With an estimated $45-50 million budget, it was considered a box office success when it made back $104.5 million but apparently did not make enough for the studio to warrant finishing the franchise. In a 2007 interview with MTV, Freeman confirmed that a sequel was out of the question.

“There isn’t [hope for a sequel] at this point,” Freeman said. “I found that out from the horse’s mouth, [director] Garth Jennings. I had dinner with him and he said it just didn’t do well enough.”

“I Am Number Four” failed to impress film critics.

caption The sequel was put off indefinitely when critics didn’t give positive reviews. source Walt Disney Pictures

The 2011 sci-fi thriller “I Am Number Four” was based on the first novel in the ongoing “Lorien Legacies” series by multiple authors under the pseudonym Pittacus Lore. The film starred Alex Pettyfer, Timothy Olyphant, and Teresa Palmer and centered on an alien teenager who is one of many outcasts from the destroyed planet of Lorien.

The film made back almost triple its $60 million production budget but was largely seen as a flop due to overwhelmingly negative reviews. The critics’ consensus on review site Rotten Tomatoes chalked it up to a “noisy, derivative, and ultimately forgettable sci-fi thriller.”

Due to “I Am Number Four’s” poor critical performance, plans for more “Lorien Legacies” installments were put on hold indefinitely.

“Ender’s Game” was considered a box office flop.

caption “Ender’s Game” just barely broke even. source Summit Entertainment

“Ender’s Game” is a beloved book series by author Orson Scott Card that was adapted into a film in 2013. The movie starred Asa Butterfield, Viola Davis, Hailee Steinfeld, and Harrison Ford and was set in outer space in a futuristic military academy.

Made on a $110 production budget, “Ender’s Game” narrowly broke even with $125 million in global profits. Variety even included the film on its list of the “Biggest Box Office Bombs of 2013.” Critics gave it mixed reviews which skewed slightly positive. Though reportedly a screenplay for a sequel called “Ender’s Shadow” was written, the studio Lionsgate never followed through on producing it.

“Daredevil” had a single sequel before it sputtered out.

caption Critics gave it negative reviews. source Marvel

In 2003 a film adaptation of the comic book series “Daredevil” hit the big screen with Ben Affleck playing the titular lead. The movie followed a lawyer who is blind and masquerades as a superhero at night. Jennifer Garner, Colin Farrell, and Michael Clarke Duncan also starred in the action film.

Developed in the era before Marvel hit big with moneymakers like “Iron Man,” “Daredevil” was seen as a lackluster superhero movie. Though it made $179.2 million from a $78 million production budget, critics generally gave it negative reviews. Even character creator Stan Lee said that they “wrote the whole thing wrong.”

Although a sequel to the film, “Elektra,” was released in 2005, the Jennifer Garner spin-off was viewed as a commercial failure and all plans for future “Daredevil” movies were completely scrapped. It wasn’t until 2015 that Marvel would take another crack at telling Daredevil’s story with a Netflix series.

“The Lone Ranger” was a box office disaster.

caption This film ended up being a financial and critical failure. source Walt Disney Pictures

Largely considered one of the biggest box office disasters of all time, the Johnny Depp and Armie Hammer western made $260 million worldwide but couldn’t justify its incredibly expensive budget of $375 million for production and marketing.

Even worse, critics couldn’t get on board with the film. Lou Lumenick of the New York Post called it a “bloated, misshapen mess, a stillborn franchise loaded with metaphors for its feeble attempts to amuse, excite and entertain.”

Along with the negative critical reception came widespread controversy due to Disney casting Depp, a white actor, as a Comanche character. In response, Depp said he possibly had Native American ancestry relating back to a great-grandmother, but his defense didn’t sit well with many filmgoers. Due to its financial and critical failures, any further installments as a franchise were canceled.

“The Green Lantern” was so bad even Ryan Reynolds said he regrets it.

caption The film was supposed to the be the start of a trilogy. source Warner Bros.

These days, Ryan Reynolds is largely associated with the R-rated superhero Deadpool, but in 2011 he played Hal Jordan in the superhero flop “The Green Lantern.” Made with a production budget of $200 million, “The Green Lantern” only grossed $219 million worldwide and was panned by critics. In fact, The Daily Telegraph named “The Green Lantern” one of the 10 worst films of 2011.

At one point “The Green Lantern” was intended to kick off an entire trilogy, and was supposed to act as the jumping off point for a new DC franchise. Due to its financial losses and negative reviews from critics, Warner Bros. abandoned plans for any proposed sequels.

“The Golden Compass” did well abroad but was met with controversy in the US.

caption Controversy in the US caused the plans for the next two movies to be axed. source New Line Cinema

“The Golden Compass” was a 2007 fantasy film based on “Northern Lights,” the first novel in Philip Pullman’s “His Dark Materials” book trilogy. It starred Nicole Kidman, Daniel Craig, and Ian McKellen.

With a budget of $180 million the film was New Line Cinema’s most expensive projects at the time and took five years to produce due to problems during pre-production. It was also plagued by boycotts and controversy, with many feeling the movie attacked organized religion.

Despite these controversies and mixed reviews from critics, “The Golden Compass” made an impressive $372 million worldwide at the box office, faring particularly well in foreign countries. Unfortunately, because it struggled to do well domestically, New Line Cinema axed plans to adapt Pullman’s sequels “The Subtle Knife” and “The Amber Spyglass.”

“John Carter” could not justify its incredibly high budget.

caption “John Carter” didn’t make back the $306 million it cost. source Disney

The 2012 sci-fi film “John Carter” was based on a series of 11 novels by author Edgar Rice Burroughs. The action movie was originally intended to be the first installment in a trilogy, but due to its underperformance at the box office, plans for any sequels were put on hold.

Created with a $306 million budget, “John Carter” failed to recoup its losses when it grossed only $284 million in theaters. Film reviewers found the film mediocre, especially Owen Gleiberman of Entertainment Weekly who wrote, “Nothing in ‘John Carter’ really works, since everything in the movie has been done so many times before, and so much better.”

“Jumper” suffered from negative reviews.

caption Critical reception was lackluster. source 20th Century Fox

Based on the 1992 science-fiction novel of the same name, “Jumper” centered on a young man who is capable of teleporting and his attempt to escape falling into the hands of a secret society. The film adaptation starred Hayden Christensen, Jamie Bell, Diane Lane, Michael Rooker, and Samuel L. Jackson.

The movie experienced struggled behind the scenes, with multiple script rewrites and changes to the main characters during production. It was considered a box office success, making $222.2 million from an $85 million budget, but critical reception was lackluster.

After “Jumper” author Steven Gould released the second novel in the series in 2004, the creators discussed a possible continuation of the franchise. However, no attempt at a sequel was made until 2018, when a YouTube Premium show called “Impulse” was released as a spin-off series to the original film.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.