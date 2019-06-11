There are only 3 Frank Lloyd Wright houses in Texas, and one just hit the market for $2.85 million. Take a look at the home — and its original furnishings.

caption This Frank Lloyd Wright home could be yours for $2.85 million. source TK Images

Architect Frank Lloyd Wright designed only three homes in Texas.

One of them is now for sale in Houston for $2.85 million.

In 1995, the home underwent renovations that added 6,400 square feet of living space to the property. The dining room, den, and living area are still furnished with Wright originals.

The late American architect Frank Lloyd Wright designed only three homes in Texas – and one of them just hit the market in Houston, according to R. Clay Joyner from JPAR-The Sears Group.

The six-bedroom property, called the William Thaxton house, is for sale for $2.85 million.

The original home – built in 1955 – was supposed to cost around $5,000, but William Thaxton was eager to bring residents to the countryside and called upon Wright to design a home in the $110,000 to $115,000 range on Bunker Hill (equivalent to around $1.1 million today), Joyner told Business Insider.

Joyner also confirmed to Business Insider that in true Wright fashion, everything in the original house was designed on a 60- or 120-degree angle. He also built all the furniture. Today, every piece of furniture in the dining room, den, and living area is a Wright original. Only a few properties still include Wright’s furniture.

In 1995, Kirksey Architecture renovated the Thaxton House by adding a patio, courtyard, and additional living space, according to the Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy.

Keep reading to see the multimillion-dollar home.

