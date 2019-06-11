There are only 3 Frank Lloyd Wright houses in Texas, and one just hit the market for $2.85 million. Take a look at the home — and its original furnishings.

- source
- Architect Frank Lloyd Wright designed only three homes in Texas.
- One of them is now for sale in Houston for $2.85 million.
- In 1995, the home underwent renovations that added 6,400 square feet of living space to the property. The dining room, den, and living area are still furnished with Wright originals.
The late American architect Frank Lloyd Wright designed only three homes in Texas – and one of them just hit the market in Houston, according to R. Clay Joyner from JPAR-The Sears Group.
The six-bedroom property, called the William Thaxton house, is for sale for $2.85 million.
The original home – built in 1955 – was supposed to cost around $5,000, but William Thaxton was eager to bring residents to the countryside and called upon Wright to design a home in the $110,000 to $115,000 range on Bunker Hill (equivalent to around $1.1 million today), Joyner told Business Insider.
Joyner also confirmed to Business Insider that in true Wright fashion, everything in the original house was designed on a 60- or 120-degree angle. He also built all the furniture. Today, every piece of furniture in the dining room, den, and living area is a Wright original. Only a few properties still include Wright’s furniture.
In 1995, Kirksey Architecture renovated the Thaxton House by adding a patio, courtyard, and additional living space, according to the Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy.
Frank Lloyd Wright’s Usonian-style home in Houston is for sale for $2.85 million. The house is one of only three Wright-designed homes in Texas.
The six-bedroom home is called the William Thaxton House.
Frank Lloyd Wright designed the original 1,800-square-foot home on Bunker Hill in 1955 at the request of William Thaxton.
What was originally supposed to be a $5,000 home turned into a home in the $110,000 to $115,000 range (equivalent to around $1.1 million today).
Wright designed everything in the original home on a 60- or 120-degree angle.
Every piece of furniture in the dining room, den, and living area is a Wright original. According to Joyner, only a few properties still include Wright’s furniture.
In 1995, the current owner decided to renovate the home and added 6,400 square feet to the property.
Wright-designed homes on the market across the US range in price from a $175,000 house in Chicago to a $23 million house in Los Angeles.
Meanwhile, homes on Bunker Hill — where the William Thaxton house is located — range from $1 million to $7 million, according to Joyner.
