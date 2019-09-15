A GOP pollster said $2 billion will be spent in the 2020 election on convincing 6% of voters which party to vote for

Republican pollster Frank Luntz told Business Insider Today that candidates in the 2020 presidential election are on track to spend $2 billion on trying to sway 1.2% of the US population.

Luntz said that the 6% of voters that are “truly undecided” are the greatest hurdle to campaigns for 2020 hopefuls.

The 6% slice that candidates will be spending big on has “never been that small,” Luntz said.

“If you’re that undecided now when everybody else has made up their minds, it’s going to be very hard to move you,” Luntz said. “All this money and all this time and all this effort is going to be spent on 6% of the country.”

Luntz specified that the 6% included people who were “conflicted, the ones that liked aspects of the Trump presidency, but not all of it, or the ones who disliked much of what he’s done,” not those who could flatly deny a candidate.

“I don’t think more money will be spent with more effort and more intensity on a smaller group of people than what will happen in this election,” Luntz said. “Because in the end, if you’re undecided in Texas or California or New York, you don’t matter. So it’s 6% who are undecided in 20% of the states that could actually move.”

The 2020 Election would break records for the most expensive election yet, including in trackable metrics like political ad spending by presidential hopefuls.

Media analytics groups have projected the 2020 Election would break records for the most expensive election yet, with anywhere from $6-10 billion spent on political ads, in comparison to the estimated $6.3 billion that was spent on the 2016 Election.

One group told Forbes that toss-up states would be at the center of this targeted ad spending, including Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Florida, Iowa, Maine, Nevada, and New Hampshire.