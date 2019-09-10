These are the cool cars and high-tech concepts we’re looking forward to seeing at the Frankfurt Motor Show

caption The new Land Rover Defender. source Jaguar Land Rover

The Frankfurt Motor Show runs from September 12-22 and serves as a showcase for the German auto industry.

German automakers plan to stage numerous debuts.

Land Rover, however, should also debut its much-anticipated Defender SUV.

Here are some of the reveals and concepts we’re looking forward to.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Internationale Automobil-Ausstellung (IAA), colloquially known as the Frankfurt Motor Show, is held every other year and serves as a showcase for the German auto industry.

Media previews are kicking off and we’re expecting debuts from Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz, as well as other non-Teutonic car makers, including Jaguar Land Rover.

Electric vehicles both conceptual and practical should populate the show floor. But much of the pre-show chatter has been about the weakening of Germany’s stalwart auto industry, amid a broader discussion about a downturn in Europe. The Frankfurt Motor Show runs from September 12-22. Here are some of the cool concepts and production vehicles were excited about:

Audi plans to pull the cover off its AI:TRAIL concept, an all-electric off-roader that could seek to capitalize on Audi’s rally-racing heritage and the legendary quattro all-wheel-drive system.

source Audi

But Audi also intends to bring its RS 6 Avant to Frankfurt. The high-performance wagon will have a hybrid V8 under the hood. For what it’s worth, Audi also confirmed that it would reveal it RS 7 Sportback.

source Audi

Not to be left out of all things wagon, BMW has its 3 Series Touring estate on the docket.

source BMW

The BWM SUV party in Frankfurt includes the refreshed X1 …

source BMW

… As well as the third-generation of the X6 “Sports Activity Coupé,” as BMW prefers to label the fastback version of the X5 SUV.

source BMW

We’ll be looking forward to the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé, a sleek and powerful sedan from the Bavarians.

source BMW

But BMW will also showcase updates to the more modest, entry level 1 Series hatches.

source BMW

The BMW Vision M NEXT is being touted by Bimmer as “a prototype version of the BMW driving experience of tomorrow.” The concept showcases a hybrid-electric powertrain mustering 600 horsepower and notching a speculative 0-to-60 mph time of under three seconds.

source BMW

Land Rover is pulling off the cover of its much-anticipated new Defender, which replaces the beloved, rugged, boxy expedition vehicle that had been in the lineup since the 1980s.

source Jaguar Land Rover

The Lamborghini Sián uses a battery-less hybrid powertrain — it has a supercapacitor instead — to add 34 horsepower to the Aventador SVJ’s 785hp V12. The hypercar will debut in the sheet metal at Frankfurt, giving us an idea of what might replace the Aventador as the brand’s “big” Lambo.

source Lamborghini

The Mercedes GLB 35 should delight the Frankfurt crowds. It’s a compact crossover with a 306-horsepower, turbocharged four cylinder motor. Mercedes says it can dash to 60 mph in around 5 seconds.

source Mercedes

Merc’s EQV electric minivan has gone from concept at the Geneva auto show in early 2019 to production vehicle at Frankfurt. Range is estimated to be about 250 miles.

source Mercedes

Porsche’s hotly expected Taycan all-electric sedan was revealed at three different locations prior to Frankfurt, but Frankfurt attendees will be able see the innovative machine on the show floor. It should be the star of the Porsche booth.

source Porsche

But let’s take nothing away from the new Porsche Macan Turbo, which looks stunning on paper, starting with a twin-turbo V6 that makes 434 horsepower in a small package.