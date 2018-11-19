Frankie Muniz claims his home was flooded because his cat ‘accidentally turned on a sink’ — but people only want to know if his pet is OK

caption Frankie Muniz is best known for his role as the titular character in “Malcolm in the Middle.” source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On Thursday, Frankie Muniz revealed that his five-story brownstone apartment had been completely flooded, apparently because his cat managed to turn on a faucet.

“Everything I own, destroyed. Every wall, piece of artwork, personal photos, furniture,” he wrote.

“I know this sounds ridiculous, but I swear it’s true. You wouldn’t believe the destruction.”

Muniz said he told Twitter because he needs support – but fans are almost exclusively interested in the cat’s wellbeing.

Frankie Muniz took to Twitter on Thursday to “vent” about the destruction of his home and possessions – all thanks to his cat, he claims.

The “Malcolm in the Middle” star wrote that he had left his cat home alone for a few days while attending his uncle’s funeral. Apparently in that time, Muniz’s cat managed to turn on a faucet and flood the five-story brownstone.

“Everything I own, destroyed. Every wall, piece of artwork, personal photos, furniture,” he wrote. “All because my cat accidentally turned on a sink a few days ago while we were gone.”

“I’m devastated and exhausted from a tough week with the loss of my Uncle Skip, 45 hours of travel to and from France to walk in to find this disaster,” he continued. “I’ve cried more yesterday and today then my whole life combined. Forgive me for venting.. I just need some support.”

“I know this sounds ridiculous, but I swear it’s true. You wouldn’t believe the destruction,” he wrote.

Some fans were quick to offer condolences and support, but most seemed preoccupied with one missing piece of the story: Is Muniz’s cat OK?

Representatives for Muniz did not respond to INSIDER’s request for comment on the cat’s wellbeing.

