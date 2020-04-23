Frasers Property Set to Be the First Mall Operator in Singapore to Roll Out UV-Disinfecting Mobile Robots in Collaboration with PBA Group

The Sunburst UV Bots to debut in Northpoint City this May

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 23 Apr 2020 – Frasers Property (“Frasers Property” and together with its subsidiaries, the “Frasers Property Group”) and PBA Group (“PBA”) today announced their collaboration to roll out UV-disinfecting autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) — called Sunburst UV Bots — as part of a series of measures undertaken by Frasers Property Group to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Frasers Property will be the first mall operator in Singapore to adopt this made-in-Singapore technology. The AMRs will be introduced to Northpoint City in May and progressively rolled out at Frasers Property Group’s other malls in Singapore.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold, it is critical for us to ensure the ongoing health and safety of our staff, tenants and shoppers. The deployment of the AMRs at our malls will enable us to step up our efforts to protect the communities we operate in and relieve the manpower resources on labour-intensive cleaning tasks. We are looking forward to being the first mall operator to adopt this solution in battling the pandemic, as we deploy the AMRs at our malls. This forms part of our overall strategy to tap on technology and automation to increase our operational efficiency,” said Mr Low Chee Wah, Chief Executive Officer of Frasers Property Retail.

PBA’s AMRs are the first made-in-Singapore mobile robots, which are designed, developed and manufactured using proprietary technology. The AMRs are built with an ultraviolet-C light module, emitting powerful UV-C rays which can eradicate viruses. They automate the disinfecting process, relieving the strain on manpower resources. Using data from cameras, built-in sensors and software, the AMRs can detect, navigate and adapt to changes in their environments, as well as map out and identify the most efficient routes.

“As a leading Singapore Robotics Tech Company, PBA will do our part in fighting COVID-19, combining our existing technologies in AMRs together with disinfecting technologies to assist in maintaining safe spaces for the public. We are proud to be working with Frasers Property and this will help us to achieve our goals in combatting the virus by rolling out the Sunburst UV Bots to shopping malls first, before moving into other sectors islandwide,” said Mr. Derrick Yap, Chief Executive Officer of PBA Group.

Frasers Property Group has a combined retail portfolio of 14 malls in Singapore, which includes retail properties held under Frasers Property Retail, Frasers Centrepoint Trust and retail properties managed by AsiaMalls Management Pte. Ltd. Meanwhile, PBA Group is a regional robotics and automation leader headquartered in Singapore.

About Frasers Property Retail

Frasers Property Retail’s portfolio comprises 14 shopping malls in Singapore, including suburban retail malls in highly populated areas and integrated mixed-use developments such as Northpoint City, the largest mall in Northern Singapore, and Waterway Point, Punggol’s first waterfront development.

About Frasers Property Singapore

Over the years, it has developed over 21,000 quality homes. It oversees a portfolio of 14 shopping malls and 12 office, ancillary retail, business space and business park properties. Seven of the retail assets, and six of the office, business space and business park properties are held under Frasers Centrepoint Trust and Frasers Commercial Trust respectively.

For more information on Frasers Property Singapore, please visit www.frasersproperty.com/sg.

About Frasers Property Limited

Frasers Property is also the sponsor of three real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and one stapled trust listed on the SGX-ST. Frasers Centrepoint Trust, Frasers Commercial Trust, and Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust are focused on retail, commercial & business parks, and industrial & logistics properties respectively. Frasers Hospitality Trust (comprising Frasers Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust and Frasers Hospitality Business Trust) is a stapled trust focused on hospitality properties. In addition, the Group has two REITs listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Frasers Property (Thailand) Public Company Limited is the sponsor of Frasers Property Thailand Industrial Freehold & Leasehold REIT, which is focused on logistics and industrial properties in Thailand, and Golden Land Property Development Public Company Limited is the sponsor of Golden Ventures Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust, which is focused on commercial and hospitality properties.

The Group is unified by its commitment to deliver enriching and memorable experiences to customers and stakeholders, leveraging its people, knowledge and capabilities from across markets and property sectors, to deliver value in its multiple asset classes.

For more information on Frasers Property, please visit www.frasersproperty.com.

About PBA Group

PBA Group has over 30 companies in 10 countries and over 500 employees regionally, with a strong focus on Southeast Asia. For more information on PBA and its robotics and automation capabilities, please visit www.pbarobotics.com.